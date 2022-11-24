Police arrest man, still searching for 18-year-old in connection with fatal Omaha shooting

Read full article on original website
Omaha Police arrest 13-year-old for suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez
Omaha Police announced on Monday night that they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha man charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in death of motorcyclist
OMAHA — A 36-year-old Omaha man was charged Monday in Douglas County with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist. Miguel Penalosa is accused of causing the death of Joseph M. Zadina Jr. in a Sept. 26 crash at the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street, an Omaha police spokesman said. Penalosa also was charged with driving with a suspended license.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while she showered. Sunday evening, around 5:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 20th Street and Park Avenue on a report of a disturbance. LPD...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
WOWT
Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit. It happened Thanksgiving afternoon. State troopers caught up with the driver at 168th and Western after a pursuit. Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after...
klkntv.com
KCJJ
Nebraska man facing several charges from alleged Friday night assault
A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.
Kansas Man Charged with Kidnapping a Nebraska Mother Last Seen at Her Home
Authorities put out an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, according to Omaha World-Herald in a Friday report. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for information on the missing woman’s and the suspect’s whereabouts. They have said that Allen, a local woman from Omaha, was last seen Nov. 19, at 11 p.m. This was at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets.
doniphanherald.com
WOWT
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities reported on Monday that an inmate from Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died Sunday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said that 70-year-old Necdet Canbaz died Sunday, Nov. 27. NDCS said that Canbaz was serving a life sentence on charges out of Douglas County that...
WOWT
Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
doniphanherald.com
Former Alvo fire chief sentenced to probation for embezzlement
A former fire chief in Alvo was sentenced Monday to two years' probation for three misdemeanor charges in connection with the embezzlement of nearly $18,000. Benjamin A. Glantz, 38, reached a plea agreement with Cass County prosecutors after repaying $17,965. Glantz first was charged with felony theft of over $5,000,...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant out for 18-year-old in connection to Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb, -- A felony warrant has been issues for an 18-year-old man for an Omaha homicide that occurred at the beginning of November. The Omaha Police Department said a felony warrant for first-degree murder has been made for the arrest of 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Louis is described as a 5'9'', 130 lbs. black man with black hair and brown eyes.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police respond to crash in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets at around 7:25 p.m. This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
1011now.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
KETV.com
Online date ends in gunfire and robbery
An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
