Police arrest man, still searching for 18-year-old in connection with fatal Omaha shooting

A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO