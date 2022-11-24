THN American Pipeline: Flyers Prospects, Logan Cooley and More

Mike Stephens and Sydney Wolf discuss Philadelphia Flyers prospects, Logan Cooley's development, NCAA and USHL news and more.

Cutter Gauthier is one of eight Philadelphia Flyers prospects in the NCAA. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

This week on The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast with Mike Stephens and Sydney Wolf:

- Michigan State is the team to watch for this week. They are second in the Big Ten Conference behind Minnesota. Also, what's the update on the University of Michigan Wolverines and their illness situation?

- Has Logan Cooley lived up to the hype as a third-overall pick early on in his development?

Analyzing Logan Cooley's NCAA Development (; 2:49)

- Kyle Kukkonen of Michigan Tech is the player to watch this week. The center has 11 points in 13 games in his first NCAA season.

- The Philadelphia Flyers have eight prospects in the NCAA right now and one player, left winger Alex Bump, who's in the USHL.

Philadelphia Flyers Prospects in the NCAA and USHL (; 11:20)

- And more.

Check out more of our podcasts from the last week:

- The Hockey News Podcast : Which NHL Teams are Legit or Worrisome?

- NHChel Podcast : Episode 9 - Arda Ocal

- The Hockey News On The 'O' : Ottawa Senators OHL Prospects and Josh Bloom

- The Hockey News On The 'Dub' : St. Louis Blues' WHL Checkup

- The Hockey News On The 'Q' : San Jose Sharks from the QMJHL and Thomas Beauregard

- The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast : New York Rangers NCAA Rundown

- The Hockey News On The 'A' : Dustin Wolf, Ottawa Senators Prospects and More