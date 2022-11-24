ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WBOY

Windy weather ahead for West Virginia on Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Temperatures will climb to above-average highs over the next couple of days, but what follows will have you making sure your holiday decorations are secured, especially inflatables. Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster this week as we reach a high in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

DNR officer reflects on week one of buck season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Deer season appears to still be in recovery mode with the reported numbers of hunters down in comparison to pre-pandemic numbers. With one more week left of deer rifle hunting season left in West Virginia, early numbers are reporting that between 250,000-300,000 hunters hit Mountain State woods during the first week. The reported numbers are considered just a bit below average with several factors attributing to the post-pandemic recovery.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79

WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Virginia fire department shares fireplace safety tips

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) — As the weather is getting colder, you might want to turn on the fireplace. In a Facebook post, the St. Albans Fire Department says a chimney fire is common for this time of year. They shared a graphic with tips on how to be safe around a fireplace this holiday season. They say it is usually due to a lack of maintenance. In the graphic, it says every year, around 20,000 house fires are linked to fireplaces.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
CHESTER, WV
WBOY 12 News

6 drive-thru Christmas lights displays in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – What’s better than driving through a Christmas light display? Driving through 6 of them! One of the best ways to enjoy the days leading up to Christmas is to cruise through a gorgeous display of Christmas lights and attractions, which fortunately are right here in the good ole’ Mountain State! The […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE
Metro News

Justice presents Mountaineer Food Bank, Facing Hunger Foodbank with significant donations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and his office have presented two local food banks with massive donations as the holiday season is upon us. Justice presented ceremonial checks for $500,000 each during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing to two West Virginia food banks: the Mountaineer Food Bank, based in Gassaway, and the Facing Hunger Foodbank, based in Huntington, for the third year in a row.
HUNTINGTON, WV

