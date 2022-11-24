ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) — As the weather is getting colder, you might want to turn on the fireplace. In a Facebook post, the St. Albans Fire Department says a chimney fire is common for this time of year. They shared a graphic with tips on how to be safe around a fireplace this holiday season. They say it is usually due to a lack of maintenance. In the graphic, it says every year, around 20,000 house fires are linked to fireplaces.

SAINT ALBANS, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO