Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man shot in Danville on Tuesday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has released the name of the 38-year-old man who was shot in Danville late Tuesday evening. Jordan Marvin E. Dye of Danville was shot multiple times in his arms and torso. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw several people in dark clothing running east from the area where Dye was shot.
Champaign Fire Department respond to home fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a small fire inside a home Saturday noon. The fire happened on West Williams Street in Champaign. When fire crews arrived, they saw moderate smoke coming from the front door of the home. The occupant was outside at the time of the fire and waited for […]
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign
Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Champaign man recovering after Friday morning shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A man was seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Friday morning. The shooting happened on Dennison Drive near Prospect Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said their investigation indicated a group of people were gathered there when an argument started. When the argument escalated, there was an exchange of gunfire. The […]
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
WAND TV
Police: Man shot multiple times in serious condition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot multiple times, according to Champaign Police. Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 12:24 a.m. on Friday to the 800 block of Dennison Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers...
WTHI
U.S. Highway 36 reopens after serious crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious single-vehicle crash shut down part of U.S. Highway 36 late Saturday. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10 p.m. near Billie Creek Village. Sheriff Justin Cole tells News 10 the driver was trapped and extricated. He was then airlifted to...
Police: U of I student stabbed Thanksgiving morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a stabbing that left a student hurt early Thanksgiving morning near campus. Officials said the stabbing was the result of a physical fight that happened in the area of Green and Fourth Streets. Their initial investigation determined […]
Central Illinois Proud
AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
Champaign firefighters respond to two-alarm apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign responded to a fire at an apartment building that necessitated a two-alarm response Friday afternoon. The fire happened 1101 South Mattis Avenue, a 14-unit building that was vacant at the time. Officials with the Champaign Fire Department said a passerby reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived […]
Gibson City Police investigating retail theft after two suspects in masks make high-speed escape
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Gibson City are investigating after a retail theft happened at the city’s RP Home and Harvest Tuesday morning. Chief Adam Rosendahl said there were two suspects: a man and a woman who were both wearing masks. They fled the store before police officers were able to arrive. Rosendahl […]
Boxcar Books and Vinyl opens in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston welcomes a new business today. Boxcar Books and Vinyl, an independent bookstore on Main Street, celebrated its grand opening Saturday morning. Owners Bob and Emily Brown cut the ribbon and opened the door to the first crowd visiting the bookstore. Nicole Van Hyfte, Director of the Chamber of Commerce at Vermilion […]
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
WAND TV
Coles County business owner sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. – A Charleston man was sentenced on November 21, 2022, to six months of imprisonment for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to the States Attorney, on June 7, 2021, Fisher pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the IRS.
ACLU intervenes on behalf of pregnant inmate
The ACLU of Illinois is asking the state supreme court to step in to protect the rights of a pregnant jail inmate accused of murder. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
Comments / 0