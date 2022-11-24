Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBOC
Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire
HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
dsp.delaware.gov
Suspicious Person Investigation Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest of Wanted Subject
Delaware State Police have arrested Brandon Brown, 28, of Harrington, DE following a suspicious person investigation that occurred on Sunday night. On November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., a trooper responded to Sycamore Road in the area of Beaver Damn Road, Laurel for a suspicious person walking down the roadway carrying a gas can. Upon arrival, troopers contacted the subject identified as Brandon Brown. A computer search revealed Brown had three warrants for his arrest for his involvement in two burglaries and an identity theft that occurred during November in the Laurel area. Brown was taken into custody without incident and discovered to be in possession of a large knife, approximately .021 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and stolen electronics.
DEA, Police Investigate Murder Victim Dumped On Delco Street
Investigators believe the man found dead with multiple stab wounds on a Delaware County side street earlier this month was murdered elsewhere and then dumped there. Police in Norwood were called to Darby Crescent Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the department said in a release. There, officers found the body of a man killed "under suspicious circumstances," they said.
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Wilmington Early Monday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT FOR FELONY DRUG CHARGES
(Newark, DE 19702) Over the past several months, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were investigating drug activity that was reportedly occurring in the county involving a suspect named “Tom” selling crack-cocaine and fentanyl. The investigation revealed that 74-year-old Thomas Hairston...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the Newark area. On November 27, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound in the left lane on Pulaski Highway (US 40). The Chevrolet was approaching the intersection at Pleasant Valley Road. A 2014 Subaru Forester, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Pulaski Highway, was also approaching the intersection and struck the Silverado in a head-on collision.
WDEL 1150AM
Elkton man dead in Route 40 fatal crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a head-on crash on Route 40 in Glasgow that killed a 45-year old Elkton man. Aetna firefighters were called out around 10:40 Sunday night, November 27, 2022, to the intersection of Route 40 and Pleasant Valley Road. Troopers said the victim was driving eastbound in...
Reward offered for information on homicide suspects in West Philadelphia
Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
WGMD Radio
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WGMD Radio
1 Arrested after Leaving Scene of Ellendale Crash
Ellendale emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision Saturday morning just before 10 at the intersection of Route 113 and 16. Officials say injuries were minor. The driver of an Altima turned left onto Route 113 – into the path of a westbound Toyota and they collided – in front of a state trooper. The 25 year old driver of the Altima removed the license plate – the vehicle was not his – and ran off – he was arrested by Delaware State Police near the scene and charged with multiple traffic violations:
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Fatal Incident In Newark
New Castle County Police have released some details on Marrows Road fatal incident. Police said on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
2 hospitalized, including police officer, after massive house fire in Wilmington
A police officer and another man are in the hospital after a massive house fire in Wilmington.
fox29.com
Officials: Woman, 63, dies in Germantown car accident after 'possible medical emergency'
GERMANTOWN - A 63-year-old woman died after a car accident Sunday in Germantown. Officials said the incident occurred Sunday morning, just before 8:30, on the 5100 block of Pulaski Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Brenda Meline, was traveling north on Pulaski Ave. when she...
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE :Police locate vehicle stolen in Thanksgiving carjacking in Newark
Newark police have located the stolen vehicle, but haven't yet found the suspect after a carjacking on Thanksgiving Day. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot at The Grove Shopping Center off of Library Avenue. The victim reported being approached by man with a gun who demanded...
WBOC
Two Delaware Men Arrested on Felony Drug Charges
SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested two men on felony drug charges during a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 25 a state trooper made a traffic stop after seeing a car driving on Old Furnace Road with a broken brake light that failed to use their turn signal.
californiaexaminer.net
Dover Man Killed, Assault Weapons Found During Search
A man was reportedly shot and murdered outside of his home in Dover, and a check of the premises after the incident revealed two guns designed to look like assault rifles, along with additional weapons and drugs. Police in Dover, Delaware, have determined that a deceased person is a 29-year-old...
Fugitive Wanted In Camden, Philadelphia Arrested In Dominican Republic
US Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted in Camden on drug charges and Philadelphia on a murder charge, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kendall Almanzar, 37, of Camden, was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic and returned to Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Almanzar...
Man found with gunshot wound after crash in Newark, Delaware
A man suffering a gunshot wound was found dead after a car crash on Friday in Newark, Delaware.
fox29.com
Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated...
