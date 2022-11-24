Delaware State Police have arrested Brandon Brown, 28, of Harrington, DE following a suspicious person investigation that occurred on Sunday night. On November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., a trooper responded to Sycamore Road in the area of Beaver Damn Road, Laurel for a suspicious person walking down the roadway carrying a gas can. Upon arrival, troopers contacted the subject identified as Brandon Brown. A computer search revealed Brown had three warrants for his arrest for his involvement in two burglaries and an identity theft that occurred during November in the Laurel area. Brown was taken into custody without incident and discovered to be in possession of a large knife, approximately .021 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and stolen electronics.

HARRINGTON, DE ・ 13 HOURS AGO