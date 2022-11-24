ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

ebroadsheet.com

Governor Vetoes Measure That Would Have Given Residents a Stronger Voice in BPCA Decisions – 11/23/22

More than a year of concerted effort by Lower Manhattan community activists and elected officials reached a disappointing turning point on the evening of November 21, when Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a proposed law that would have expanded the number of board seats at the Battery Park City Authority (BPCA)—the unelected agency that governs the community—and set aside a majority of those seats for residents of the neighborhood.
The Staten Island Advance

TYSA Coalition celebrates 10 years of success

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tackling Youth Substance Abuse (TYSA) has hit a milestone of 10 years with a celebration, earlier in the month. Members of the coalition, which is made up of 50 organizations working to improve behavioral health outcomes for Staten Island youth and young adults, came together to celebrate the accomplishments of the TYSA over the past decade.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

Lefty Tiffany Cabán’s latest knife to the heart of NYC businesses

True to her socialist ideals, Queens City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán is on a new crusade against the city’s private sector, seeking to outlaw firing. The city’s “Just Cause” law bars fast-food companies from firing or laying off workers or even cutting their hours by more than 15% “without just cause or a legitimate economic reason.” As The Post’s Carl Campanile reports, Cabán and city Comptroller Brad Lander want to radically expand it “to cover all employees and employers within the city regardless of size or pay.” And the micromanaging wouldn’t stop there: Cabán’s draft bill also requires employers to fill every...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

From diapers to housing, Mercy House will address many needs | Faith Matters

In the first half of the 20th century, St. Paul’s Church in Greenville, Jersey City, was perhaps the largest parish in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark. It grew so much that it was split in 1963 to form Our Lady of Mercy Church in Country Village on the other side of the Boulevard. Its parish school enrolled almost 2,000 students with over 30 Dominican Sisters of Newburgh (now Hope) living in the convent across the street. By 2003 when the school closed, a handful of nuns remained until it was vacant.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
MassLive.com

Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston

New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again

ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign: A ‘safe space to raise awareness’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYC Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV), the NYC Commission on Gender Equity (CGE) and the Mayor’s Office of Equity (MOE) are leading the city’s participation in the annual “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign,” which started on Nov. 25 and will end on Dec. 10.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
