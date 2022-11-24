Read full article on original website
It’s time to fix NYC’s broken, unfair property tax system | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Islanders have historically paid a higher property tax rate for less expensive homes when compared to homeowners in other parts of New York City. That has to change. A plan from the New York City Property Tax Commission could slash Staten Islanders’ property taxes...
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
Mayor Adams signs bills to improve diversity within FDNY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams and a host of city officials celebrated a bill package signing Monday that marked the latest local initiative to improve diversity at the FDNY. The five-bill package will require the department to create a plan to recruit and retain diverse candidates, retrofit...
Ballot-harvesting fraud in Staten Island election shows we need to rein in absentee voting (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s one of the lingering after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: A pretty much wide-open system in New York State for absentee voting. It’s time to pull back on it. During the pandemic, New York began allowing residents to vote absentee if they feared...
NYC tackling thousands of potholes a year: What is the current state of Staten Island’s roadways?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the months get colder, Staten Island drivers may find themselves dodging potholes, and that’s because below-freezing temperatures can cause the water that has seeped below the pavement to freeze and force asphalt upward. “Every year, DOT crews work around the clock to repair thousands...
Governor Vetoes Measure That Would Have Given Residents a Stronger Voice in BPCA Decisions – 11/23/22
More than a year of concerted effort by Lower Manhattan community activists and elected officials reached a disappointing turning point on the evening of November 21, when Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a proposed law that would have expanded the number of board seats at the Battery Park City Authority (BPCA)—the unelected agency that governs the community—and set aside a majority of those seats for residents of the neighborhood.
TYSA Coalition celebrates 10 years of success
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tackling Youth Substance Abuse (TYSA) has hit a milestone of 10 years with a celebration, earlier in the month. Members of the coalition, which is made up of 50 organizations working to improve behavioral health outcomes for Staten Island youth and young adults, came together to celebrate the accomplishments of the TYSA over the past decade.
Lefty Tiffany Cabán’s latest knife to the heart of NYC businesses
True to her socialist ideals, Queens City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán is on a new crusade against the city’s private sector, seeking to outlaw firing. The city’s “Just Cause” law bars fast-food companies from firing or laying off workers or even cutting their hours by more than 15% “without just cause or a legitimate economic reason.” As The Post’s Carl Campanile reports, Cabán and city Comptroller Brad Lander want to radically expand it “to cover all employees and employers within the city regardless of size or pay.” And the micromanaging wouldn’t stop there: Cabán’s draft bill also requires employers to fill every...
New Amazon Clinic provides virtual care for more than 20 common ailments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re suffering from conjunctivitis, experiencing a migraine or going through a bout of sinusitis, Amazon wants to offer you a cure. The mega e-tailer, who, over the past decade has altered the way the world shops, is now entering the realm of health care.
From diapers to housing, Mercy House will address many needs | Faith Matters
In the first half of the 20th century, St. Paul’s Church in Greenville, Jersey City, was perhaps the largest parish in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark. It grew so much that it was split in 1963 to form Our Lady of Mercy Church in Country Village on the other side of the Boulevard. Its parish school enrolled almost 2,000 students with over 30 Dominican Sisters of Newburgh (now Hope) living in the convent across the street. By 2003 when the school closed, a handful of nuns remained until it was vacant.
Contractor working on 2 school projects hit with $40K in fines for not paying back wages, officials say
A Perth Amboy-based construction company working on two school construction jobs in Rahway was assessed over $40,000 in fines and penalties after it was cited for several wage violations, officials said. Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance delivered stop work...
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
Staten Island will get $92M rec center, NYC’s first in nearly a decade
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As an early Christmas present, Staten Islanders have gotten their first glimpse at the new $92 million recreation center slated for the borough’s North Shore. Last week, the city Parks Department unveiled the official design of the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center, which will...
Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston
New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
Blocking the sun to fight climate change. What could go wrong? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It sounds like a bad sci-fi movie, but it’s all too real. There’s been increasing talk lately about a truly mind-boggling proposal that would attack global warming: Blocking the sun, also known as “solar geoengineering.”. It would involve shooting particles, probably of...
If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again
ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
NYC launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign: A ‘safe space to raise awareness’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYC Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV), the NYC Commission on Gender Equity (CGE) and the Mayor’s Office of Equity (MOE) are leading the city’s participation in the annual “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign,” which started on Nov. 25 and will end on Dec. 10.
Up Close: How to rid NYC of crime; what's next in Washington after the midterm elections
Up Close: Bill Ritter discusses the fear of crime in NYC with the NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey. We also hear from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about what she thinks could be next in Washington.
Where are the best Christmas towns in the U.S.? Visit these NYC boroughs, new ranking says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s nothing like Christmastime in New York City, with its decorations, ice skating, winter treats, lighted Christmas trees, and so much more that makes it feel magical during the holiday season. It’s why Manhattan is one of the best Christmas towns in the United...
