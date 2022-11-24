Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bridgend: Police get extra time to question suspects after babies' bodies found
Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child. Police were called to a property in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill,...
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
BBC
Fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys in London linked - police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys who were attacked just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, the Met Police has said. Officers were called at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Police...
BBC
Man, 90, and woman, 79, killed in two-car crash
A 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman have died after a two-car crash on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk in the Borders. The accident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Honda Jazz happened at the junction with the B7060 at about 15:25 on Saturday. Both the man...
BBC
Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries. He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died...
BBC
Cardiff Winter Wonderland ride passenger taken to hospital
A passenger on a ride at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland has been taken to hospital. An ambulance was called at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday after an incident on the Ice Skater ride. Two people were injured, with one taken to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.
BBC
Appeal after man critically hurt in pub attack
Detectives investigating an attack on a 67-year-old man at a Derby pub have released photos of several men they want to speak to. Officers were called to The Merlin in Orient Way, near to Pride Park, just after 20:35 GMT on 20 November. The victim remains in hospital in a...
BBC
Nine treated for injuries after serious collision
Two people were left with potentially life-threatening injuries and seven others needed medical treatment after a collision on Saturday, police have said. Devon and Cornwall Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A30 near Honiton. It happened at about 14:25 GMT and four of those...
BBC
Frome crash: Children hurt as school coach overturns
A coach transporting school children has overturned. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35 GMT. A number of students from Frome College received minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics at the scene. Some children were taken to hospital for...
BBC
Witness appeal after woman, 69, killed in crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 69-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Surrey. The crash happened on the junction of Jenner Road and Harvey Road in Guildford just before 11:00 GMT on Friday. The woman was taken to hospital but died later that day. Her...
Comments / 0