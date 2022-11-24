Read full article on original website
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class
Six new members were inducted into the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame at the annual banquet hosted this year at the East Lincoln Recreation Center in Denver. Among those inducted were Adrian Brewer, Jr., Mike Devine, Allen Hoyle, Ray Littlejohn, Jr., Tom Sain and Helen Morrison Wright. Brewer was...
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough getting ready for Christmas parade
Jonesborough is gearing up for another festive season in downtown. What better opportunity to spend time with family and friends than to grab a cup of hot chocolate, throw on mittens and hats and gather on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough to watch the annual lighted nighttime Christmas Parade. Continuing...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Man of the Year is the gift that keeps on giving
LINCOLN COUNTY – This year’s Lincoln County Man of the Year is one of those gifts that keep on giving. He’s humble and says that he does all that he does because of his faith, not for recognition. Bob Smith has been a champion to many, including Kelly Withrow, principal at G.E. Massey Elementary School in Lincolnton. Smith and Bill Muir are working on an outdoor classroom for the children at G.E. Massey. It’s turning into an outdoor classroom extraordinaire thanks to the work of Smith, Muir and others, in addition to generous donations from the community.
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
caldwelljournal.com
Bolick Named Caldwell County EDC Director
“We are pleased to have Ashley join our team as we bring the EDC back in house. She is a natural leader who will work diligently to recruit new industries and bring more jobs to our area,” said Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan. In her new role, Bolick will...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 13-19
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 13-19. American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 99/A. Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A. Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A. Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A. Circle K #2720172, 354 S....
scoopcharlotte.com
Here Are 10 Places Within Driving Distance to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Plus Local Lots
Now that Thanksgiving has come and passed, we can put all of our focus on Christmas. First things first, finding the perfect Christmas tree. While there are lots of local lots to pick your fraser fir, we love a Choose-and-Cut tree farm trip to any of these nearby Christmas tree farms. Make an annual tradition of it ~ perfect for holiday photos and a break from shopping.
The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.
lincolntimesnews.com
Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday
LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
5 Iredell County jail employees disciplined after inmate injury, sheriff says
Sheriff Darren Campbell said a group of inmates became unruly, and three jail employees used excessive force on one of them, causing minor injuries.
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
iredellfreenews.com
MPD: Two drivers face charges in connection with fatal crashes
Two men face charges in connection with a pair of fatal crashes following investigations by the Mooresville Police Department. Both drivers were charged by MPD officers on Saturday, November 26, by traffic officers for their involvement in crashes in October, according to an MPD news release. Traffic officers conducted extensive...
One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say
CATAWBA, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night. The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a.
860wacb.com
Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County
31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest in Death of 4-Year-Old Child
Newton, N.C. – Chelsea Crompton has been charged with Murder in the death of Hazel Lidey. Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey’s father, was apprehended without incident at the residence of a family member in Madison County and is presently incarcerated in the Catawba County Detention Facility. Crompton is...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman In Custody
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree trespass. As of earlier today, she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond listed at $4,500. He court date is scheduled for December 20th.
860wacb.com
Hildebran Man Charged With Weapons Offenses And Resisting Arrest
Jauhlik Alshion Morrison, age 21 of Hildebran, was arrested Saturday by Hickory Police. He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Morrison is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $12,000. Morrison is scheduled to appear in Catawba County District Court on Monday, November 28th.
860wacb.com
Man Shot, Man Arrested After Shooting At Catawba County Dollar General Store
A man is in critical condition following a shooting at a Dollar General store on Oxford School Road in Catawba County on Saturday. 30-year old Dimario Juwughn Coulter of Catawba was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Town of Catawba Police Chief Brian D. Bixby said in a news release.
