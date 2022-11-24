LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a trailer fire at Acacia Mobile Home Park on Sunday evening. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 2300 block of Auburn Street around 7:15 p.m. and found a trailer house “fully involved,” engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to “knock down the fire quickly” but one person was injured and taken to the hospital by EMS.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO