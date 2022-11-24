As noted in a previous Rice Alert, the city of Houston and part of Rice University's campus are currently under a boil water notice. All buildings that are east of Alumni Drive are serviced by the campus well and are not impacted by the boil water requirement (this includes all residential colleges and the Rice Memorial Center). All buildings west of Alumni Drive, with the exception of Kraft Hall, are impacted by the boil water notice.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO