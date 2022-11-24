Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘has lost nearly 160 generals and colonels among 1,500 officers’ in war
Russian president Vladimir Putin has lost more than 1,500 military officers – including nearly 160 generals and colonels – since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February this year, according to an open-source tally which echoes the findings of other independent investigations.The United States’ top general Mark Milley had suggested earlier this month, as the Russians retreated from Kherson, that Moscow and Kyiv’s forces had each sustained upwards of 100,000 casualties since the war began.But Moscow has remained tight-lipped on the scale of millitary losses in Ukraine, with the most recent official figure of 5,397 – given in September by defence...
Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases
Hong Kong's leader said he'll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
China's 'white paper' protests cause headaches for country's top stationery supplier
The rare protests that spread across China over the weekend often featured demonstrators holding pieces of blank white paper, a phenomenon that has caused problems for the country's top stationery chain.
Lights go out on Hungary stadiums, theatres as energy crisis bites
Rocketing energy bills are forcing Hungary to shutter libraries, theatres, swimming pools and even its new football stadiums for winter. Local side Fehervar FC, which usually trains at the stadium during the winter, can use other pitches in the city.
Victims' family speaks out after tragic fire sparks protests across China
A fire incident in Urumqi, Xinjiang, has triggered the biggest nationwide display of discontent tightly-controlled China has seen in a generation. CNN's Ivan Watson exclusively speaks to family members of the victims killed in the fire in Xinjiang.
China's lockdown protests: What you need to know
China has moved quickly to suppress demonstrations that erupted across the country over the weekend, deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.
