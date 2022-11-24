Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
Santa's mailbox is back in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Children now have an opportunity to send their Christmas list to Santa and have their letters read at the city's annual Christmas tree lighting. Mrs. Clause will be reading two mailed by November 30 at the West Columbia Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2.
Lexington Elementary 4th Graders get visit from skyWACH Weather team
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Elementary School 4th grade scientists had a chance to learn all about the weather from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight on Monday. The students have been studying meteorology and severe weather learning how to predict it and how to stay safe. Josh and the...
25 people in Red Cross shelter after fire at senior living high-rise
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than two dozen people are in a Red Cross shelter after a fire at a senior living high-rise left 60 people displaced and one with minor injuries. Officials believe it was caused by a candle falling onto a couch. The fire was contained to one unit, but the sprinkler system left others with water damage.
Fire at senior living high-rise displaces 65, injures 1
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — A fire at a senior living high-rise leaves more than 60 residents without a home and injures one person. It happened at Christopher Towers Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said they believe a candle fell on a couch, starting the fire. The...
SC sees drop in roadway deaths on Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Road safety is always a major concern during the holidays, and especially during the Thanksgiving weekend, which is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety released the numbers of people killed during the 2022...
Fans welcome Gamecocks home with celebration
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — For the first time since 2013, the South Carolina Gamecocks walked away from their rivalry game against Clemson as the winners. And for that win - fans turned out in the hundreds to welcome the winners home. There was cheering, chanting, and a lot of...
"It's better to be safe than sorry": Lexington School District Two adds metal detectors
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Lexington School District Two has unveiled an extra layer of security. Starting on November 28, anyone who goes into an arena or stadium for an event hosted by the district will have to go through a metal detector. WACH FOX news talked to community members...
Orangeburg community hopeful as the search continues for missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Deputies, are looking for five-year-old Aspen Jeter, who they say has become their top priority, after authorities founder her mother dead during a welfare check on Thanksgiving night. No one has seen the five-year-old for weeks, and Orangeburg County deputies said she wasn't...
Low turnout at stores around Columbia for Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving marks a special holiday for local store owners. It's Small Business Saturday. This weekend marked the 12th annual Small Business Saturday. It's a day between Black Friday and Cyber Monday where local shoppers can give back to small business owners. According to some owners, keeping business alive is not easy.
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
Gamecocks prep for two-game DC trip seeking first win away from home
Columbia, SC (WACH) — Six games into the season, the results have been a mixed bag for South Carolina Men's Basketball (3-3) in its first year under Head Coach Lamont Paris. The Gamecocks are 3-0 at home, but 0-3 away from home. Now they set off on a two-game...
Aliyah Boston takes hard fall as No. 1 South Carolina rolls past Hampton
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was another day at the office for the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team. The Gamecocks were back at home after a four-game road stretch and cruised past Hampton 85-38. But the big concern on Sunday afternoon was the health of the Gamecocks' star player Aliyah Boston.
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
Marcus Satterfield reportedly leaving Gamecocks for job at Nebraska
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is reportedly on the move. According to multiple national reports, Satterfield has taken the job as offensive coordinator at Nebraska. Satterfield will join former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Nebraska. The Huskers announced Rhule as their new...
Gamecocks back in top-25 after Clemson win
(WACH) — After back to back top-10 wins over Tennessee and Clemson, South Carolina football is back in the poll rankings for the second time this season. The Gamecocks are ranked 20th in the AP poll and 20th in the USA Today Coaches Poll following their 31-30 upset of No. 8 Clemson, marking their highest ranking since 2014.
Great weather to start the week with heavy rain by Wednesday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It shouldn't be a bad week weather-wise to get back into the swing of things after the Thanksgiving Holiday. We're predominantly dry, but keep the rain gear handy with some heavy rain expected Wednesday. Monday morning will start off cool, but not too cold for...
One killed in motorcycle crash in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cayce. The City of Cayce Police Department responded to a crash around 8:03 p.m., on Saturday, November 26. Officials said the collision was between a motorcycle and a vehicle at Emmanuel Church Road. the vehicle was...
Soggy start to Sunday then we dry out across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Widespread showers and a few isolated storms are expected overnight through Sunday morning, with some lingering stray showers into the early afternoon. Just how quickly or slowly this system pushes through is still uncertain, with some models having us nearly clear by about 1pm. Here's...
Boston limited in practice Monday, game time decision Tuesday vs No. 15 UCLA
Columbia, SC (WACH) - — As No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball prepares to host No. 15 UCLA Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena, the Gamecocks are still uncertain whether reigning player of the year Aliyah Boston will suit up for the matchup. Boston suffered a right ankle injury...
Two arrested in connection with Lexington County business burglaries
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office reports two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of multiple vehicles from a Lexington County Business. Officials said 47-year-old Ernest Michael Bell, and 29-year-old Zannie Rashod Phillips have been charged with grand larceny, burglary, and criminal...
