Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘has lost nearly 160 generals and colonels among 1,500 officers’ in war
Russian president Vladimir Putin has lost more than 1,500 military officers – including nearly 160 generals and colonels – since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February this year, according to an open-source tally which echoes the findings of other independent investigations.The United States’ top general Mark Milley had suggested earlier this month, as the Russians retreated from Kherson, that Moscow and Kyiv’s forces had each sustained upwards of 100,000 casualties since the war began.But Moscow has remained tight-lipped on the scale of millitary losses in Ukraine, with the most recent official figure of 5,397 – given in September by defence...
Napier Breaks Into Japanese Market Through New Partnership With Governance, Risk, and Compliance Firm, GRCS
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Napier, the financial crime compliance specialist, has announced that its end-to-end financial crime risk management platform, Napier Continuum, is available to the Japanese market through a newly-minted partnership with Japanese firm GRCS. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005644/en/ Napier breaks into Japanese market through new partnership with governance, risk, and compliance firm, GRCS (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases
Hong Kong's leader said he'll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
SMS scams rise despite success blocking sham phone calls
Industry code credited with helping reduce scam calls by almost 550m since 2020 but text messages said to be more difficult to stop
Is the historic Cop27 deal enough? Sign up to our virtual event where experts will discuss the climate crisis
A deal has been reached after the latest Cop summit – number 27 –has come to a conclusion with a new agreement in place between all the countries involved. But is it enough to the rapid climate change the planet is currently experiencing?The deal was reached after the two week-summit held in Egypt ran into overtime. The agreement established a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the irreparable climate damage they have suffered, in a major breakthrough for nations that are experiencing the most serious effects of the climate emergency.But Cop26 president Alok Sharma has said the ambition to limit...
China's 'white paper' protests cause headaches for country's top stationery supplier
The rare protests that spread across China over the weekend often featured demonstrators holding pieces of blank white paper, a phenomenon that has caused problems for the country's top stationery chain.
todaynftnews.com
Bizi Labs & Polygon Network enable metaverse access through a smartphone platform
Bizi labs, a Swiss-based mobile platform that apprehends easy access to the Web3 universe, recently announced its integration with Polygon Network via Twitter. The integration will be included in Bizi Labs’ flagship Web3 partner Smartphone brand ZMBIZI. ZMBIZI is the world’s first ever known smartphone that intends to combine Web3 features and rewards with multi-chain functionality.
Lights go out on Hungary stadiums, theatres as energy crisis bites
Rocketing energy bills are forcing Hungary to shutter libraries, theatres, swimming pools and even its new football stadiums for winter. Local side Fehervar FC, which usually trains at the stadium during the winter, can use other pitches in the city.
todaynftnews.com
A study on Web3 and its functionality in NFTs
How we utilize the internet is set to be transformed by Web3 upon incorporation of decentralization through blockchain. According to some, this will change the way Bitcoin and several other cryptos have modified the financial model. It won’t be wrong to say that Web3 is an answer to issues of...
China's lockdown protests: What you need to know
China has moved quickly to suppress demonstrations that erupted across the country over the weekend, deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.
Comments / 0