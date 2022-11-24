A deal has been reached after the latest Cop summit – number 27 –has come to a conclusion with a new agreement in place between all the countries involved. But is it enough to the rapid climate change the planet is currently experiencing?The deal was reached after the two week-summit held in Egypt ran into overtime. The agreement established a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the irreparable climate damage they have suffered, in a major breakthrough for nations that are experiencing the most serious effects of the climate emergency.But Cop26 president Alok Sharma has said the ambition to limit...

