My perfectly rated 2.2lb HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop is a freaking steal at $479

If you're looking for the best Black Friday deal on a laptop this HP Pavilion Aero 13 is the winner espeically for it's sub-$500 price.

Late last year, I reviewed the HP Pavilion Aero featuring AMD processors and gave it a perfect score, which is super rare. The reasons are obvious: It weighs less than 2.2 lbs (0.9kg), has excellent performance, has a non-cheap design that looks great, and it has an exceptionally good keyboard, touchpad, and display.

HP is running a fire sale on this one and instead of it being $800 it can be yours for $479.99 , a savings of $320.

As someone who mostly spends their time reviewing high-end laptops that can run north of $2,000, the HP Pavilion Aero was the first “budget” laptop that I could easily use as my daily driver with no regrets.

Its chassis is all-metal instead of cheap plastic and the cutouts for the speakers and vents are tiny, drilled holes that look awesome.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop $800 $479.99 at HP.com

If you only have $500 to spend on a laptop this year this is the only one you should consider. It weighs just 2.2lbs, has a 16:10 display, is powered by AMD Ryzen, and it looks great. View Deal

Category HP Pavilion Aero 13 Operating system Windows 10 Home (Windows 11-ready) Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Graphics AMD Radeon graphics Display 13.3-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

1920x1200 (WUXGA)

2560x1600 (WQXGA) Ports 2x Type-A

1x Type-C (PD)

HDMI

Headphone/mic Camera 720p front-facing, dual mics Audio 2x Bang & Olufsen (bottom) Battery Up to 10.5 hours Wireless Wi-Fi 6 (1x2) and Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 2.2 pounds (0.9kg) Color Pale rose gold

Warm gold

Ceramic white

Natural silver Price From $749

The 13.3-inch 16:10 display has a 90% screen-to-body ratio and 100% sRGB color gamut. You rarely find such features in a laptop that costs <$800!

Ports are modern with two Type-A, one Type-C with power delivery (PD), HDMI output, and a standard headphone/mic jack. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and very up-to-date Bluetooth 5.2.

The model HP has on sale today features Windows 11 Home , 8GB of RAM , AMD Radeon graphics, 256GB SSD for storage, and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (4.3GHz with 6 cores and 12 threads).

The Pavilion Aero 13 is the perfect laptop for students, people who spend a lot of time on the web, movie watchers, those who work in Microsoft Office, or even some light gaming (especially Xbox Cloud Gaming ).

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Heck, it even gets good battery life clocking in over 10 hours in our synthetic battery test and around 8 hours in my real-world usage.

Look, I’ve used this laptop and it’s fantastic. To pay less than $500 for it is absurd as you are getting a great-looking, all-metal laptop that weighs a featherlight 2.2 lbs with an edge-to-edge keyboard. If you’re on a budget (and who isn’t these days) and you are looking for the perfect productivity laptop that ticks all the core boxes, the HP Pavilion Aero (13z-be100) is a hard and easy recommendation.

Go get it!