3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
25newsnow.com
2nd Annual ‘Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD’ toy drive expecting to serve 1,200 kids
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christmas is around the corner and with inflation, more families are struggling to put gifts under the tree. One group is working to meet some of those needs again this year. The Yani Collective along with Peoria Councilman Andre W. Allen, Product of the Project...
25newsnow.com
“Keep the Wreath Red” campaign launches December 1st in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Starting Thursday you will see holiday wreaths adorn the City of Peoria’s 12 fire stations. This is part of the fire departments “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign. Wreaths at all city fire stations are illuminated with red bulbs and firefighters will replace...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria fishing company working to increase accessibility to Copi
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Each year, an estimated 20 to 50 million Copi fish are being harvested from the Illinois River. Source Freshwater, an East Peoria fishing company, hoped to make a change in consumers’ diets to help combat this population problem. The Department of Natural Resources...
1470 WMBD
Washington pizzeria temporarily closed due to food-borne illness reports
WASHINGTON, Ill. -Local health officials say more than 150 cases of a foodborne illness are causing one area location of a popular pizza chain to close down. The Tazewell County Health Department says Monical’s Pizza in Washington will be closed until at least tomorrow (Tuesday). Complaints started coming in...
Donation fund created following death of Warrensburg woman
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Warrensburg has set up a donation fund following the death of a 41-year-old woman last week. The Warrensburg Police were called to a home for a suspected domestic violence situation. A woman was found dead in her home and had “apparent gunshot trauma.” Macon County Coroner Michael Day […]
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
25newsnow.com
Holiday Home Tour tickets still on sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “One of the things for me is to see ‘people really live like this?’ you really can afford in Peoria to live like this in these beautiful houses,” says Colleen Johnson, the Executive Director for the Peoria Historical Society. Just in...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Riverfront Museum to honor living legend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Riverfront Musuem is set to open an exhibit about the life and career of a River City Legend. 91-year-old George Manias has been shining shoes in Peoria for over seventy-five years. George was born in Peoria, but his family relocated to the Greek...
Central Illinois Proud
Furrever Friends Friday 11/25/22 Part 2
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving …. Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving …. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Last minute shoppers fill local grocery...
25newsnow.com
Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria stove fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
Galesburg authorities: Fire that destroyed unoccupied bar Saturday was intentional
GALESBURG, Ill. — A fire that destroyed an old Galesburg bar early Saturday morning may have been set intentionally, according to the Galesburg Fire Department. At about 3:18 a.m. on Nov. 26, all three fire stations and 11 on-duty personnel responded to 2051 Grand Avenue after a building was found engulfed in flames.
1470 WMBD
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
25newsnow.com
Disney Princess - The Concert star Syndee Winters gives insight into the upcoming concert of a lifetime
PEORIA (25 News Now) - RaShaun Haynes had the opportunity to sit down with Broadway star Syndee Winters, where she gave insight into Disney Princess - The Concert, coming to the Peoria Civic Center December 2nd. Tickets for the event start at $25 and are available at peoriaciviccenter.com.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
25newsnow.com
Researchers looking to slow deadly brain tumors find a silver lining from COVID-19
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Scientists looking for ways to slow deadly brain tumors might have found some answers from COVID-19. The Velpula Lab with the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria shut down in May 2020 because of the pandemic. That time was used to study an element of the COVID-19 spike protein, Galectin-3, that looked a lot like Galectin-1, which is often found in huge quantities from patients with glioblastoma.
25newsnow.com
Dance studio’s zoning dispute sparks uproar in Morton
MORTON (25 News Now) - A Morton dance studio has an ‘uneven’ future after a new, second location sparked zoning concerns. Center Stage Academy of Dance has operated for 20 years on Jefferson Avenue, which is zoned B-2 as a general business. The owner has opened a second location in September, just a few blocks away, also zoned as B-2.
25newsnow.com
Fresh faces to join Bloomington City Council next year
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Only one incumbent whose term expires next year is running for re-election to the Bloomington City Council. Monday was the deadline for council candidates to file nominating petitions with the city’s election commission. There are only two contested races. Incumbent Donna Boelen is running...
