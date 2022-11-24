ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA suspends Patrick Beverley three games after pushing Deandre Ayton in the back

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without guard Patrick Beverley for their next three games. The NBA suspended Beverley on Thursday after he shoved Deandre Ayton in the back during a game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

In its statement, the NBA said Beverley's "history of unsportsmanlike acts" played a role in the length of the suspension.

The incident occurred with just under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 115-105 Suns win. Suns star Devin Booker fouled Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the paint. Ayton approached Reaves and Beverley took exception to that. He shoved Ayton to the ground, leading to Beverley getting ejected. Booker received a flagrant 1 foul for his actions.

After the game, Booker called out Beverley, saying he needs to "stop pushing people in the back, man."

Beverley, 34, is averaging 4.1 points and 2.9 assists in 14 games with the Lakers. He will start serving his suspension Friday.

