ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Paula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiM2u_0jMlQe8b00

Paula Abdul performed her hit song “Straight Up” for Macy’s annual Thanksgiving parade in New York City on Thursday, 24 November.

The singer, 60, dressed in a sequin jumpsuit, was flanked by a group of dancers on a Turkey float who helped her carry out a flip as part of her routine.

Abdul sang her 1988 tune to the delight of Flavor Flav, who cheered her on from the audience in Manhattan.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Paula Abdul didn't win over fans when she performed a tap dance number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. The video was posted to Twitter, and immediately users flocked to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" while another added, "She's faking everything about this." A third person weighed in, writing, "Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented."However, some people stuck up for the 60-year-old singer. One person said,...
Popculture

Paula Abdul's Macy's Parade Performance Is Sending Twitter Into a Spiral

Paula Abdul's career may span decades and include everything from being a singer to a dancer and even a former American Idol judge, but on Thursday, she marked a new first. As crowds gathered in New York City Thursday morning, Abdul gave her first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, eliciting plenty of responses online.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her.  "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
Outsider.com

Al Roker Speaks Out After Missing First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years

For the last few decades, there has been two Thanksgiving traditions you can count on. One is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The second? TV personality Al Roker’s attendance at said parade. However, this year was a little different. This time around, the TODAY show star was forced to miss the parade for the first time in 27 years. Roker’s absence at the Thanksgiving Day celebration came after the weather presenter was hospitalized earlier this month. Fortunately, the beloved TV icon and longtime parade attendee was able to head home today. However, given his long attendance at the parade, he did share on social media that he regretted not being able to be there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
DoYouRemember?

Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’

Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
HOLAUSA

North West stuns the world by doing Kylie Jenner’s makeup

To celebrate the holidays, Kylie Jenner participated in a time-honored tradition of cool aunts everywhere; letting the kids do her makeup. The moment was captured in a TikTok led by North West, where she and two of her younger cousins were in charge of doing their aunt’s makeup....
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

944K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy