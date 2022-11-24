Read full article on original website
Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
Washington '82 Class donates $5,000 for Warrior Closet, helping students in need
Cedar Rapids — Monday morning, the 1982 ('82) Washington High School Class Reunion announced they are donating $5,000 for Warrior Closet, providing items to students in need. The Class of '82 used their entire reunion as a fundraiser for the closet. Warrior Closet consists of products students may need...
Controlled burn scheduled along Sac & Fox Trail prairie area on Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A controlled burn will be taking place along a trail in Cedar Rapids starting Monday morning. The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, in coordination with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, will be conducting the burn along the Sac & Fox Trail prairie area.
Holiday tree set up at Green Square Park, lighting ceremony to be held Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The tree used in the City tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, December 3, has been be cut, transported and set up Monday. The 30-35 foot Colorado blue spruce was donated by the Condon family in the 1300 block of Northfield Drive NE.
Multiple businesses fail Marion Police compliance check for underage alcohol sales
Marion, IA — 11 Marion businesses are paying fines for underage sales of alcohol after a Marion Police Department sting operation. On November 23, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult, but under 21 years of age.
Shopping small has lasting impacts long after Small Business Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Streets and sidewalks were packed in Cedar Rapids Saturday for a day of shopping small. "It's been extremely busy. Lot of people out walking," says Trudy Claassen, store manager at MODE in Cedar Rapids Newbo. It's the store's second location after...
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
Two vehicle accident in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Monday the Independence Fire was dispatched for a 2 car accident with injuries and leaking fluids in the 800-bk of 1st St W. Crews arrived on scene and found 1 person injured with heavy damage to the front of their vehicle. Crews assisted AMR with the...
Fewer parking spaces on 6th Ave. expected to improve visibility for Marion drivers
Marion — The City of Marion is making changes to parking spaces in response to an increase in traffic on 6th Avenue. Starting Monday, 12 parking stalls are no longer accessible on 6th Avenue at the intersections of 12th and 13th Streets. One or two parking spaces on either...
How to protect your packages from porch pirates ahead of the holidays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gift giving season is upon us and many members of the community rely upon online retailers to do their holiday shopping. Unfortunately, a threat looms behind every potential package delivered - the dreaded porch pirate. Protect your deliveries from these scallywags by...
Linn County Conservation moves forward on development plan for Grant Wood Trail
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — When it comes to possibly developing a section of Grant Wood Trail into Springville, there appear to be two main schools of thought. That was evident during Monday's Linn County Conservation board meeting. "Leave this section of the trail as natural...
Homeless man arrested on felony robbery charge in Coralville
Coralville — Coralville police arrested a homeless man after a reported armed robbery just before 11:30 a.m. Monday at 2551 Holiday Rd. Two victims told police they were approached while leaving their apartment, ordered back inside at gunpoint, before the suspect stole their cell phones and ran away. 21-year-old...
Marion's Small Business Saturday kicks off ahead of Christmas in the Park
Marion — Saturday morning, the Marion Chamber of Commerce kicked off their Small Business Saturday event in the downtown district. This event is a state-wide effort to encourage residents to shop at and support local businesses. The city's chamber of commerce opened the event at 10 a.m., featuring: raffle...
TCU beats No. 25 Iowa to win Emerald Coast Classic tourney
NICEVILLE, Florida — Micah Peavy scored 16 points and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 in his second game back from an injury to lead TCU over No. 25 Iowa, 79-66, in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game on Saturday night. Miles, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year,...
Iowa Women fall short in Top 10 matchup against UConn
PORTLAND, Oregon — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally UConn past Iowa in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards (20 points, 13 rebounds) and three other Huskies (5-0) scoring in double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament.
