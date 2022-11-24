ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Controlled burn scheduled along Sac & Fox Trail prairie area on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A controlled burn will be taking place along a trail in Cedar Rapids starting Monday morning. The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, in coordination with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, will be conducting the burn along the Sac & Fox Trail prairie area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple businesses fail Marion Police compliance check for underage alcohol sales

Marion, IA — 11 Marion businesses are paying fines for underage sales of alcohol after a Marion Police Department sting operation. On November 23, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult, but under 21 years of age.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades

Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Two vehicle accident in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Monday the Independence Fire was dispatched for a 2 car accident with injuries and leaking fluids in the 800-bk of 1st St W. Crews arrived on scene and found 1 person injured with heavy damage to the front of their vehicle. Crews assisted AMR with the...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

How to protect your packages from porch pirates ahead of the holidays

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gift giving season is upon us and many members of the community rely upon online retailers to do their holiday shopping. Unfortunately, a threat looms behind every potential package delivered - the dreaded porch pirate. Protect your deliveries from these scallywags by...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Homeless man arrested on felony robbery charge in Coralville

Coralville — Coralville police arrested a homeless man after a reported armed robbery just before 11:30 a.m. Monday at 2551 Holiday Rd. Two victims told police they were approached while leaving their apartment, ordered back inside at gunpoint, before the suspect stole their cell phones and ran away. 21-year-old...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion's Small Business Saturday kicks off ahead of Christmas in the Park

Marion — Saturday morning, the Marion Chamber of Commerce kicked off their Small Business Saturday event in the downtown district. This event is a state-wide effort to encourage residents to shop at and support local businesses. The city's chamber of commerce opened the event at 10 a.m., featuring: raffle...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

TCU beats No. 25 Iowa to win Emerald Coast Classic tourney

NICEVILLE, Florida — Micah Peavy scored 16 points and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 in his second game back from an injury to lead TCU over No. 25 Iowa, 79-66, in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game on Saturday night. Miles, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year,...
FORT WORTH, TX
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Women fall short in Top 10 matchup against UConn

PORTLAND, Oregon — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally UConn past Iowa in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards (20 points, 13 rebounds) and three other Huskies (5-0) scoring in double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament.
IOWA CITY, IA

