local21news.com
How to stay safe from scams during Cyber Monday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to Adobe in 2021, shoppers spent about $20 billion online between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2021. This year, they estimate that Cyber Monday will bring in $11.2 billion. Scammers, however, are also attracted to this time of year. So, before you...
local21news.com
Smooth Thanksgiving travel season with more people flying at HIA, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As the Thanksgiving holiday comes to a close, the Harrisburg International Airport is slowing down after a busy few days. Spokesperson for the Harrisburg International Airport, Scott Miller said holiday travel went smoothly this year, with only one cancelled flight and just a few delays over the past week.
local21news.com
As you deck the halls this year, get ready to shell out more green
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Deck the halls! It’s the time of year people decorate their homes with holiday lights but how much are they costing you?. According to Wizer Energy, U.S. households can expect to add over $6 to their electricity bill this Dec. if they’re putting up holiday lights.
local21news.com
Small Business Saturday in full swing at Harrisburg today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Across the country, locally-owned businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday, and Harrisburg is no exception. Many small businesses, including vendors inside of Broad Street Market say it’s their first time promoting Small Business Saturday. “So far, for several vendors, they say it’s one of the...
local21news.com
Credit card thieves buy gift cards at Ephrata Walmart, suspects sought
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two people who were caught on Walmart cameras using multiple stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards in Ephrata. Ephrata Police say that the two were captured on video on Nov. 26. Prior to their...
local21news.com
Up to half inch of rain expected for today, cool temperatures for tomorrow
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Wet weather will be the rule much of the day today. Much of the area will get between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers this evening but clouds will remain rather stubborn. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
local21news.com
Snakesgiving happened in Lancaster County today, yes you read that right
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — You've heard of Thanksgiving, but what about Snakesgiving?. Every year after Thanksgiving, the North Museum of Nature and Science in Lancaster puts on several snake-themed activities. Visitors get the chance to interact with live snakes, including a reticulated python, as well as decorate paper...
local21news.com
Cloudy day with some wind, rain returns later in the week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Clouds will hang tough for much of the day today and it will be windy at times with highs in the low 50s. Expect some partial clearing tomorrow with calmer winds and a high near 50. MIDWEEK WEATHER MAKER:. More active weather returns on Wednesday with...
local21news.com
Winds die down but clouds remain for cold Monday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Still some clouds tonight but the winds finally die down. It will be cold tonight with a low down to 32. Expect some sunshine tomorrow with calmer winds and a high near 50. MIDWEEK WEATHER MAKER:. More active weather returns on Wednesday with rain...
local21news.com
Animal rights activists protest fur trade at Charles Fur Company in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In an effort to raise awareness about the fur trade, animal rights activists protested in front of Charles Fur Company. They advocate the use of alternative fabrics, like faux fur, when purchasing clothing, instead of animal skins, furs, or pelts. Heather Johnson, an animal rights...
local21news.com
TURNPIKE TRAFFIC ALERT | Expect major delays on I-76 due to accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to clear out the scene of an accident on I-76 West between Reading and Lebanon/Lancaster. According to 511PA, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. today at milepost 271.4, near Speedwell Forge Rd. Officials say to expect major delays in westbound lanes...
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Contact Helpline provides friendly voice for those in need
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Contact Helpline has been serving Central Pennsylvania since 1970 and they are also the PA 211 providers for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntington, Juniata, Mifflin, Petty and York. A friendly voice on the other end of the line for those in need. Volunteer...
local21news.com
Annual Christmas Toy Train exhibit opens in Harrisburg
An annual Christmas attraction in Harrisburg opened their doors on Saturday after a full week of preparation. The Toy Train Exhibit at the Fort Hunter Mansion and Park kicked off its 27th annual year. The exhibit is presented by the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society. Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society...
local21news.com
Structure fire turns into explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked overnight to put out the flames of a structure, before the building eventually exploded. According to Strinestown Community Fire, the initial fire happened last night at around 7:11 p.m. in North Codorus Township. After arriving on scene and putting out the fire,...
local21news.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
local21news.com
Man missing after leaving his home overnight in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for a man who was last seen leaving his home overnight. Carlisle Police say that John Gannon had left his home on Buchannon Dr. in the middle of the night, which had lead to his family worrying about his safety. According...
local21news.com
Alleged DUI man flipped truck onto someone's front yard after doing "burn out"
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lebanon County man has been accused of crashing his truck on someone's front lawn after drunkenly attempting to do a "burn out" with his vehicle. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the crash happened on Oct. 23 at around 1:36 a.m. after a...
local21news.com
Axe-wielding burglar attempted to rob Ephrata apartment, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of trying to break into a residence, wielding an axe. Ephrata Police Department says that on Oct. 29 at around 11:51 a.m., a partially masked 30-year-old Keron Shockley attempted to gain access into someone's apartment on the first block of Washington Ave.
local21news.com
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating after a report of shots fired following a disturbance in a parking lot. According to the East Hempfield Township Police, it happened on Thursday November 24 around 3:45 AM in the parking lot of Soul Sensations on the 3400 block of Columbia Avenue.
local21news.com
As counties reach deadline to certify election results, petitions circulate for recounts
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Monday is the deadline for all 67 counties in the state to provide their certified election results to the Department of state. However, Doug Mastriano supporters and election audit groups are petitioning for counties to recount their totals, even after a recount has already happened in some cases. And they have the law on their side.
