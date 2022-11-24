Read full article on original website
Related
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Ciungetu, Romania
Very nice and quiet place. Right in the middle of the nature nextnto a river.The guests were very welcoming and the food incredible. Traditional rooms with strong wood furniture. Highly recommend for both young and old!. A family business, situated in a magic and wild surrounding. A traditional Romanian chalet...
thingstodopost.org
The 6 best hotels in Apizaco, Mexico
Discover the best hotels in Apizaco, Central Mexico and Gulf Coast including Hotel Del Angel, City Express Apizaco, Hotel La Posada, Hotel Restaurant 1904, City Express Apizaco, El Sabinal Hotel Boutique. 1. Hotel Del Angel. Calle Jesus Carranza N 1909 Col. Del Carmen, Apizaco 90338 Mexico. Excellent. 22%. Good. 54%
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in La Poblacion, Argentina
Atalaya de los Arcangeles –Inn Wellness Center & SPA- is located in Traslassierras, Cordoba, Argentina. It is 50 km away from Mina Clavero and 20 km away from the bus station in Villa Dolores.Atalaya de los Arcangeles has been conceived for our guests’ relaxation and well-being.It has a 5 ha park with a beautiful swimming pool that will allow you to enjoy the contact with nature.
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Star Dojran: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Star Dojran, Southeastern Region including Villa Stefani, Hotel La Terrazza, Hotel Romantique Dojran, Apartments Maja, Apartmani Tomar, Apartmans Teodora, Stupar Apartments, Vila Oaza, Hotel Beton, Vila Elizabet. 1. Villa Stefani. 9 Ilindenska Street, Star Dojran 1487 Republic of North Macedonia. Excellent. 70%. Good. 20%. Satisfactory.
thingstodopost.org
The 10 best hotels in Inner Carniola Region, Slovenia
The warm attitude of the owners and the desire to help you in every way. The room ..is clean and pleasant. The mattress is comfortable .wifi is good.private parking.Very close for visiting Postojna caves and predjama castel. Jamska cesta 30 in the heart of the Postojna Cave Park, Postojna 6230...
thingstodopost.org
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Lincoln, Canterbury Region, South Island
Discover the best hotels in Lincoln, Canterbury Region, South Island including The Famous Grouse Hotel, Silverstream Lodge, Lincoln Motel, Fantail Lodge on Greenpark, Relax on Liffey. 1. The Famous Grouse Hotel. 2 Gerald Street, Lincoln 7608 New Zealand. Excellent. 26%. Good. 37%. Satisfactory. 18%. Poor. 8%. Terrible. 11%. Overall Ratings.
thingstodopost.org
Tamtetoucht Hotels | Places to Stay in Tamtetoucht
Discover the best hotels in Tamtetoucht, Meknes-Tafilalet Region including Auberge Amazigh, Hotel Baddou, Auberge Tafouyt, Kasbah Hostel Traditionnele, Auberge Bougafer, Kasbah Hostel Traditionnele. 1. Auberge Amazigh. 30 Km de Tineghir, Ksar Tamtattouchte, Tamtetoucht 45800 Morocco. Excellent. 88%. Good. 12%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 5 based on...
thingstodopost.org
Sub Cetate Hotels | Places to Stay in Sub Cetate
Sehr schön und gemütlich! Nagyon szép és kellemes! Foarte frumos si comfortabil!. Sehr gute und gemütliche Standort. Personal sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit. Zimmer sind gut ausgerichtet.Küche, Esszimmer, Terrasse und Hof sind groß und gemütlich. Nicht geeignet für Leute die extra Wünsche haben, so wie Badewanne, Extra-Großzimmer, stumme Hunde, usw. Das ist ein Unterkunft für einfache und normale menschen. Auf jeden fall, sehr empfehlenswert.
thingstodopost.org
Vipava Hotels | Places to Stay in Vipava
Discover the best hotels in Vipava, Inner Carniola Region including Farm Stay Ferjancic, Na Hribu-Zorz, Majerija, Boutique Rooms& Winery Zorz, Theodosius Forest Village, Borea Rooms - Sobe Budanje, Sobe Pilih. 1. Farm Stay Ferjancic. Gradishche pri Vipavi 11a, Vipava 5271 Slovenia. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Punta Sal, Tumbes Region
Discover the best hotels in Punta Sal, Tumbes Region including Punta del Norte Bungalows, El Samay Hotel Boutique, Akas Apart Hotel, Punta Sal Bungalows, Bali Hai Bungalows, Casa Playa La Estancia, La Capitanna, Royal Decameron Punta Sal, Mamaqocha Beach House, Qalma Punta Sal. 1. Punta del Norte Bungalows. Carretera Panamericana...
thingstodopost.org
Mityana Hotels | Places to Stay in Mityana
Butebi Hotels is made up of a collection of 4 world class hotels, 3 of which are located at the heart of Mityana District in Central Uganda and the other in Kampala. Wamala Lake View Hotel, Emirates Hotel and Green Valley Hotel are strategically located in Mityana Town while Platinum Royale is found in Busega, Kampala.
thingstodopost.org
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Sambelia, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara
Discover the best hotels in Sambelia, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara including Bidara Cottage, Pondok Siola, Kondo Villas, Beachfront Bungalow Pantai Medas 6, Pondok Siola. Jl. Raya Sambelia Desa Padak Guar, Sambelia, Lombok 83656 Indonesia. Excellent. 56%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 16...
thingstodopost.org
Novaci Hotels | Places to Stay in Novaci
Discover the best hotels in Novaci, Gorj County, Southwest Romania including Casa Renti, Casa de vacanta Madalina, Casa de vacanta Motata, Pensiunea Alexia, Casa Divine Novaci, Pensiunea Remus, Pensiunea Bogdan, Pensiunea Adrian, Pensiunea Mihaela, Pensiunea Mihaela. 1. Casa Renti. Strada Parangului nr 2, Novaci 215300 Romania. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%
thingstodopost.org
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Illovo Beach, KwaZulu-Natal
Discover the best hotels in Illovo Beach, KwaZulu-Natal including Illovo Beach Club, Protea Hotel by Marriott Karridene Beach, Birdcage Bed & Breakfast, Illovo Beach Apartments @ La Mer, Villa Spa Holiday Resort, Birdcage Bed & Breakfast. 1. Illovo Beach Club. 34 William Brown Road, Illovo Beach 4126 South Africa. Excellent.
thingstodopost.org
8 Top-Rated Hotels in San Isidro, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte Province, Mindanao
Circumferential Road, Pacifico, San Isidro, Mindanao 8421 Philippines. Bamboo Garden is located in Pacifico, just North of San Isidro on Siargao Island. The Island is a magnet for surfers in search of waves, with many world class breaks available. Don't despair though if surfing isn't your thing; Siargao Island is also the perfect place for a relaxing getaway, offering many other activities and sights. We offer idyllic, affordable cottages that can sleep 2 - 5 persons. Just a few meters away from the white sands bordering the Pacific Ocean we have our Bamboo Bar / Restaurant where you can enjoy our varied menu catering for both Western and local tastes. Dishes include tasty home made pizzas, juicy 100% beef burgers and paninis made with every day fresh home baked bread. You can wash it all day with an ice cold beer, while taking in the amazing views. We have an in-house surf shop and WIFI is available for our guests.
Comments / 0