Columbia, MO

KOMU

Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season

COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Additional homeless services start Monday in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. The shelter will...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Solid Waste to hold second meeting on trash bag ordinance

COLUMBIA - As part of the proposed ordinance changes concerning the use of city logo refuse bags, the Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host the second of two customer input meetings this Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 26

Crowned Counseling was one of the four minority-owned businesses in downtown Columbia that received the first round of grants from The District in March. These grants are meant to bring more minority-owned businesses to downtown Columbia, and gave Crown Counseling the opportunity to enhance its marketing. "Marketing helps to expand...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Central Bank of Boone County Facebook Post

Matt McCabe is a reporter and digital producer for KOMU 8 News. Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity. Some customers had their cards frozen after fraud over the weekend.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia construction company owner pleads guilty to deceptive business practices

A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity

COLUMBIA — Central Bank of Boone County issued a warning Monday to its customers about increases in fraud. Some of its customers either had their cards shut down or preemptively frozen over the weekend. "There's a type of fraud where the bad guys basically randomly hit numbers, and once...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Part of Davis Street to close Monday in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Nov. 8, a contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will close Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive. The contractor will work on a stormwater project starting at 7 a.m. Davis Street is expected to be closed until Dec. 30. Drivers are encouraged to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City woman seriously injured in shooting

COLE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday. According to the Cole County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to 9014 Century Farms Road after a 911 call claimed the woman had been accidentally shot. The investigation later revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend had shot her while handling a gun.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Three individuals detained after shots fired on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - Three individuals were detained after shots were fired between two vehicles on Paris Road Monday afternoon. The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired. There was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said. One...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MSHP reports 8 traffic fatalities deaths during Thanksgiving weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people died in traffic crashes during this year's Thanksgiving holiday counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A total of two drownings occurred, and there were no boating crashes or boating deaths. During 2022's Thanksgiving holiday counting...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOMU

Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B

BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved. The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Man injured after shooting in southern Boone County

HARTSBURG - A man was injured after a shooting in southern Boone County early Saturday morning. Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road. One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

