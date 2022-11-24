Read full article on original website
Columbia man is thankful as shelters open for winter season
COLUMBIA - Frank White has been homeless for almost three years. He says that that the cold weather is the toughest part. "The hardest part is that it's winter now," White said. "Some people don't have coats. The people that I know don't have money and they've been freezing living out here."
City of Refuge opens resale store 'just in time for the holidays'
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge had the grand opening Monday of its boutique which sells donated items. All of the proceeds from the shop go back to the City of Refuge's work with refugees. "The money you spend at City Boutique will make a difference in the lives of real...
Annual CoMoGives campaign starts on Giving Tuesday with a bigger goal this year
COLUMBIA – Nov. 29 is this year's Giving Tuesday. Every year, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday, when people are encouraged to give back and donate to their communities. In mid-Missouri, the CoMoGives campaign is an annual online fundraiser that supports 153 nonprofit organizations in Columbia...
Additional homeless services start Monday in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. The shelter will...
Columbia Solid Waste to hold second meeting on trash bag ordinance
COLUMBIA - As part of the proposed ordinance changes concerning the use of city logo refuse bags, the Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host the second of two customer input meetings this Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E....
Marching Mizzou returns to Columbia after 'once in a lifetime' experience at Macy's parade
COLUMBIA − Marching Mizzou was one of 12 college bands that had the opportunity of performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City last week. Marching Mizzou applied for this opportunity back in 2019 and was granted approval to perform in 2020. This gave the band...
COVID booster clinics to be held in Hallsville, Harrisburg and Centralia
BOONE COUNTY — COVID booster clinics will be held this week by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. No appointments are needed, as the clinics are walk-in only. The clinics will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Hallsville...
Boone County sees last Cyber Monday without out-of-state, online vendor taxes
BOONE COUNTY - Nov. 28 is the last Cyber Monday in which the “Wayfair tax” and Proposition 1 won’t apply to Boone County residents. Voters approved the taxes in April. The Boone County use tax imposes a 1.75% tax, the same as the county sales tax. Similarly, the Columbia use tax imposes a 2% tax on out-of-state online stores.
Cyber Monday to top Black Friday sales, one small business benefits from holiday shoppers
COLUMBIA - Cyber Monday is predicted to surpass this year's Black Friday sales with totals to reach $11.2 billion across the U.S., according to Adobe's 2022 Holiday Shopping Report. The past few Black Friday online shopping totals break down as follows:. This year, sales hit a record breaking $9.12 billion.
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 26
Crowned Counseling was one of the four minority-owned businesses in downtown Columbia that received the first round of grants from The District in March. These grants are meant to bring more minority-owned businesses to downtown Columbia, and gave Crown Counseling the opportunity to enhance its marketing. "Marketing helps to expand...
Central Bank of Boone County Facebook Post
Matt McCabe is a reporter and digital producer for KOMU 8 News. Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity. Some customers had their cards frozen after fraud over the weekend.
Columbia construction company owner pleads guilty to deceptive business practices
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to 11 charges of deceptive business practices and financial exploitation of the elderly. Blake Mahoney, 29, was arrested in January after multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau that his company, MO State Construction, had failed to follow through on contracted building projects after receiving upfront payment.
Army Corps of Engineers signs off on flood resiliency study in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — Representatives for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Monday to push forward a flood resiliency study in Jefferson City. The goal of the Jefferson City FCSA Missouri River Flood Risk and Resiliency Study will be to find...
Central Bank of Boone County warns customers of fraudulent activity
COLUMBIA — Central Bank of Boone County issued a warning Monday to its customers about increases in fraud. Some of its customers either had their cards shut down or preemptively frozen over the weekend. "There's a type of fraud where the bad guys basically randomly hit numbers, and once...
Part of Davis Street to close Monday in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Nov. 8, a contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will close Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive. The contractor will work on a stormwater project starting at 7 a.m. Davis Street is expected to be closed until Dec. 30. Drivers are encouraged to...
Jefferson City woman seriously injured in shooting
COLE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday. According to the Cole County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to 9014 Century Farms Road after a 911 call claimed the woman had been accidentally shot. The investigation later revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend had shot her while handling a gun.
Three individuals detained after shots fired on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Three individuals were detained after shots were fired between two vehicles on Paris Road Monday afternoon. The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired. There was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said. One...
MSHP reports 8 traffic fatalities deaths during Thanksgiving weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people died in traffic crashes during this year's Thanksgiving holiday counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A total of two drownings occurred, and there were no boating crashes or boating deaths. During 2022's Thanksgiving holiday counting...
Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B
BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved. The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound...
Man injured after shooting in southern Boone County
HARTSBURG - A man was injured after a shooting in southern Boone County early Saturday morning. Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road. One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office...
