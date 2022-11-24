Circumferential Road, Pacifico, San Isidro, Mindanao 8421 Philippines. Bamboo Garden is located in Pacifico, just North of San Isidro on Siargao Island. The Island is a magnet for surfers in search of waves, with many world class breaks available. Don't despair though if surfing isn't your thing; Siargao Island is also the perfect place for a relaxing getaway, offering many other activities and sights. We offer idyllic, affordable cottages that can sleep 2 - 5 persons. Just a few meters away from the white sands bordering the Pacific Ocean we have our Bamboo Bar / Restaurant where you can enjoy our varied menu catering for both Western and local tastes. Dishes include tasty home made pizzas, juicy 100% beef burgers and paninis made with every day fresh home baked bread. You can wash it all day with an ice cold beer, while taking in the amazing views. We have an in-house surf shop and WIFI is available for our guests.

2 DAYS AGO