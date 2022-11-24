Read full article on original website
8 Top-Rated Hotels in San Isidro, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte Province, Mindanao
Circumferential Road, Pacifico, San Isidro, Mindanao 8421 Philippines. Bamboo Garden is located in Pacifico, just North of San Isidro on Siargao Island. The Island is a magnet for surfers in search of waves, with many world class breaks available. Don't despair though if surfing isn't your thing; Siargao Island is also the perfect place for a relaxing getaway, offering many other activities and sights. We offer idyllic, affordable cottages that can sleep 2 - 5 persons. Just a few meters away from the white sands bordering the Pacific Ocean we have our Bamboo Bar / Restaurant where you can enjoy our varied menu catering for both Western and local tastes. Dishes include tasty home made pizzas, juicy 100% beef burgers and paninis made with every day fresh home baked bread. You can wash it all day with an ice cold beer, while taking in the amazing views. We have an in-house surf shop and WIFI is available for our guests.
Pak Nam Hotels | Places to Stay in Pak Nam
Discover the best hotels in Pak Nam, Krabi Town, Krabi Province including Krabi Seabass Hotel, The Pineapple Hotel, Lada Krabi Residence, The Tara River, Pak-Up Hostel, Green House Hotel, Apo Hotel, The Nice Hotel, Well Timed Hotel, Grandmom Place. 1. Krabi Seabass Hotel. 273/55 Utarakit Rd., Pak Nam, Krabi Town...
Novaci Hotels | Places to Stay in Novaci
Discover the best hotels in Novaci, Gorj County, Southwest Romania including Casa Renti, Casa de vacanta Madalina, Casa de vacanta Motata, Pensiunea Alexia, Casa Divine Novaci, Pensiunea Remus, Pensiunea Bogdan, Pensiunea Adrian, Pensiunea Mihaela, Pensiunea Mihaela. 1. Casa Renti. Strada Parangului nr 2, Novaci 215300 Romania. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%
The best available hotels & places to stay near Kedisan
Discover the best hotels in Kedisan, Kintamani, Bangli, Bali including Astra Dana Hotel & Restaurant, Hotel Segara and Restaurant, Tukadsari Camping, Batur Green Lake, Mountview Bali. 1. Astra Dana Hotel & Restaurant. Jl Raya Kedisan, Kedisan, Kintamani 80652 Indonesia. Excellent. 8%. Good. 46%. Satisfactory. 15%. Poor. 23%. Terrible. 8%. Overall...
Vipava Hotels | Places to Stay in Vipava
Discover the best hotels in Vipava, Inner Carniola Region including Farm Stay Ferjancic, Na Hribu-Zorz, Majerija, Boutique Rooms& Winery Zorz, Theodosius Forest Village, Borea Rooms - Sobe Budanje, Sobe Pilih. 1. Farm Stay Ferjancic. Gradishche pri Vipavi 11a, Vipava 5271 Slovenia. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
Mityana Hotels | Places to Stay in Mityana
Butebi Hotels is made up of a collection of 4 world class hotels, 3 of which are located at the heart of Mityana District in Central Uganda and the other in Kampala. Wamala Lake View Hotel, Emirates Hotel and Green Valley Hotel are strategically located in Mityana Town while Platinum Royale is found in Busega, Kampala.
Polovragi Hotels | Places to Stay in Polovragi
Discover the best hotels in Polovragi, Gorj County, Southwest Romania including Pensiunea Castania, Casa din Salcami, Conacul Caterinei, Conacul Domnitei, Pensiunea Castania, Casuta din Padurea de Salcami, Pensiunea Ana-Maria. 1. Pensiunea Castania. Poiana Manastirii, Polovragi 217365 Romania. Excellent. 56%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 6%. Overall Ratings. 4.5...
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Coruche, Santarem District, Central Portugal
Discover the best hotels in Coruche, Santarem District, Central Portugal including Casa do Rio Sorraia, Quinta da Mimosa, Quinta da Azervada de Cima, Quinta do Lago Verde, Casa dos Ingleses, Casa do Rio Sorraia, Dom Couco, Patio Da Villa Coruche Guest House. 1. Casa do Rio Sorraia. Rua Salvaterra de...
The 10 best hotels in Sai Thai, Thailand
Discover the best hotels in Sai Thai, Krabi Town, Krabi Province including The ShellSea Krabi, Thip Residence Boutique Hotel, Friendly Hotel Krabi, Ruenchan Resort at Saithai, The ShellSea Krabi, Krabi Inn Resort, Tharapark View Hotel, Fahsai Bay Villa, Krabi Tropical Beach Resort, Seashell Resort Krabi. 1. The ShellSea Krabi. 999,...
Marmara Ereglisi Hotels | Places to Stay in Marmara Ereglisi
Discover the best hotels in Marmara Ereglisi, Tekirdag Province including Poyraz Butik Hotel, Yalova Lova Hotel & Spa Yalova, Dallas Hotel, Hotel Nevizade, Mavi Cati Sirinkoy, Serenity Apart Otel, Istanbul Yildiz Hotel, Sahil Hotel. 1. Poyraz Butik Hotel. Dereagzi Mahallesi, Kumsal Sokak No: 21 Baglarderesi Mevkii, Marmara Ereglisi 59740 Turkey.
The 10 best hotels in Lower Carniola Region, Slovenia
Discover the best hotels in Lower Carniola Region including Hotel Balnea Superior, Domacija Novak, Guesthouse Novak, Seruga Tourist Farm, Hotel Center Novo mesto, Hotel Ostarija-Herbelier, Hotel Kristal, Gostilna Pension Les, Hotel Toplice - Terme Catez, Hotel Dolenjc, Vila Castanea. 1. Hotel Balnea Superior. Zdraviliski trg 7, Dolenjske Toplice 8350 Slovenia.
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Subang, West Java, Java
Discover the best hotels in Subang, West Java, Java including OYO 3509 Pondok Yanti, Hotel Betha Subang, Lotus Hotel Subang, Hotel Nalendra Plaza, favehotel Subang, Gracia Spa and Resort, Grant Hotel Subang, Gaia Asri Hotel, Villa Sasky Ciater, Lembah Gunung Kujang. 1. OYO 3509 Pondok Yanti. 2. Hotel Betha Subang.
10 hotels in Prekmurje Region: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Prekmurje Region including Radin Superior Hotel, Hotel Belmur, Hotel Termal, Panonska Vas, Apartments Moravske Toplice, Hotel Livada Prestige, Terme Vivat, Hotel Ajda, Maj Inn, Guesthouse Pri Storklji. 1. Radin Superior Hotel. Zdravilishko naselje 12, Radenci 9252 Slovenia. Excellent. 19%. Good. 35%. Satisfactory. 34%. Poor. 6%
5 hotels in Penjamo: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Penjamo, Central Mexico and Gulf Coast including Hotel San Miguel Penjamo, Collection O Real De Piedra, Hotel Siena, Hotel Colonial Penjamo, Hotel San Miguel Penjamo. 1. Hotel San Miguel Penjamo. Calle Santos Degollado 137, Penjamo 36900 Mexico. Excellent. 50%. Good. 20%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 20%
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Sambelia, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara
Discover the best hotels in Sambelia, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara including Bidara Cottage, Pondok Siola, Kondo Villas, Beachfront Bungalow Pantai Medas 6, Pondok Siola. Jl. Raya Sambelia Desa Padak Guar, Sambelia, Lombok 83656 Indonesia. Excellent. 56%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 16...
The 5 best hotels in Ciungetu, Romania
Very nice and quiet place. Right in the middle of the nature nextnto a river.The guests were very welcoming and the food incredible. Traditional rooms with strong wood furniture. Highly recommend for both young and old!. A family business, situated in a magic and wild surrounding. A traditional Romanian chalet...
6 hotels in Puerto Asis: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Puerto Asis, Putumayo Department including Hotel Chilimaco, Hostal Suna Vito, Hotel Victoria Regia, Ayawaska Hostal, Hostal Lenemberger, Hotel Tapyrus. 1. Hotel Chilimaco. Calle 10 # 20-06 Puerto Asis, Putumayo, Puerto Asis 184017 Colombia. Excellent. 41%. Good. 34%. Satisfactory. 13%. Poor. 9%. Terrible. 3%. Overall Ratings.
The 6 best hotels in Apizaco, Mexico
Discover the best hotels in Apizaco, Central Mexico and Gulf Coast including Hotel Del Angel, City Express Apizaco, Hotel La Posada, Hotel Restaurant 1904, City Express Apizaco, El Sabinal Hotel Boutique. 1. Hotel Del Angel. Calle Jesus Carranza N 1909 Col. Del Carmen, Apizaco 90338 Mexico. Excellent. 22%. Good. 54%
7 hotels in Sasso di Castalda: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Sasso di Castalda, Province of Potenza, Basilicata including Guarda Che Luna, Borgo Manca Suite, Guarda Che Luna, Terra Del Sasso Suites, B&B Casa Laurenza, A Casa a Chiazza, Terra Del Sasso Suites. 1. Guarda Che Luna. Via San Nicola 18, 85050 Sasso di Castalda Italy.
7 Top-Rated Hotels in Talegaon, Pune District, Maharashtra
Discover the best hotels in Talegaon, Pune District, Maharashtra including Eastin Easy Aishwarya Talegaon, Orritel Convention Spa & Wedding Resort, OYO 13583 Hotel Paradise Inn, OYO 42754 Hotel Sanket, Capital O 14630 Panchwati, Collection O 86387 Pristine Inn Hotel, Hotel Maval Grand. 1. Eastin Easy Aishwarya Talegaon. Talegaon Chakan Road...
