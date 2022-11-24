Discover the best hotels in Zelhem, Gelderland Province including Gastenverblijf Eenink, Bed & Breakfast Mooi Zelhem, De Betteld, Camping 't Bosch, B&B De Lindehoek. Gastenverblijf Eenink is an excellent choice for travelers visiting Zelhem, offering a budget friendly environment alongside many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay. The rooms offer air conditioning, a seating area, and extra long beds, and getting online is possible, as free wifi is available, allowing you to rest and refresh with ease. Gastenverblijf Eenink features baggage storage. In addition, as a valued Gastenverblijf Eenink guest, you can enjoy free breakfast that is available on-site. Guests arriving by vehicle have access to free parking. Zelhem has plenty of French restaurants. So when you’re here, be sure to check out popular spots like De Smoks and Ellens, which are serving up some great dishes. Looking to explore? Then look no further than Ezelstal (0.3 mi), which is a popular Zelhem attraction – and it is conveniently located within walking distance of the guest house. Enjoy your stay in Zelhem!

1 DAY AGO