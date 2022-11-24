This gorgeous boutique hotel, is definitely not to be missed. Villa Vager is a renovated Luxury stone built hotel in the centre of Peloponnese, with only nine individually decorated suites all named after types of tree found in Mt Mainalo with Luxury amenities. On your way to the Southern Peloponnese make a small detour to Villa Vager ( 1h 30 min from El Venizelos airport, 1h 30 min from Kalamata airport). Villa Vager is the ideal base from where to explore the ancient sites of Mycenae, Nafplio, Epidaurus, Olympia or Orchomenos .Make Villa Vager your base from where to explore ancient and modern history and culture of Greece, the Peloponnese wine routes, walk one of the longest trails in Europe in Mt Mainalo, explore the nearby lakes and rivers or just relax in the courtyard terrace. Wake up your senses and live an original experience. Visit Villa Vager.

