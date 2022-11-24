Read full article on original website
10 hotels in Santiago Province: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Santiago Province, Dominican Republic including Platino Hotel & Casino, Centro Plaza Hodelpa, Hodelpa Garden Court, Hodelpa Gran Almirante Hotel & Casino, Hostal Casa Jum, Whostal, Camp David, Hotel Los Jardines, Matum Hotel & Casino, Soha Suites. 1. Platino Hotel & Casino. Ave. Estrella Sadhala, Santiago...
6 hotels in Harryda: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Harryda, Vastra Gotaland County, West Coast including Landvetter BnB, Landvetter Parkering, Kulppis Bed & Breakfast, Airport B&B, Ekegardens BnB, Landvetter BnB. 1. Landvetter BnB. Brovagen 2, Harryda 438 93 Sweden. Excellent. 95%. Good. 5%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 5 based on...
10 hotels in Sud-Est Department: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Sud-Est Department, Haiti including Cap Lamandou Hotel, Hotel Cyvadier Plage, The Hotel Florita, Manoir Adriana Hotel, Hotel L'Amitie, L'auberge Du Vieux Port, Coterelle Breeze, Colin's Hotel, Maxanika, Jaclef Plaza Hotel. 1. Cap Lamandou Hotel. Route de Lamandou Rue Luce Turner, Jacmel 9110 Haiti. Excellent. 28%
5 hotels in Parit Buntar: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Parit Buntar, Perak including K Garden Hotel Parit Buntar, Hotel Damai, O&G Hotel Parit Buntar, Frazel Inn Hotel, K Garden Hotel Parit Buntar. This place exceeded my expectations. Very professional, efficient and friendly staff, very clean room, lot's of space, good fast wifi, good location, great breakfast. Located near a food court with a great variety of foods.
The 5 best hotels in Kyselka, Czech Republic
Welcome to Privat Radosov, your Ostrov “home away from home.” Privat Radosov aims to make your visit as relaxing and enjoyable as possible, which is why so many guests continue to come back year after year. Rooms at Privat Radosov provide a desk, and guests can stay connected with free wifi. Need a place to park? Free parking is available at Privat Radosov. If you’re looking for something to do, Castle Ostrov is a nice way to spend some time. Privat Radosov puts the best of Ostrov at your fingertips, making your stay both relaxing and enjoyable.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Tampin
Discover the best hotels in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan including Caspari Hotel, Hotel Centre Point Tampin, Y&Z Hotel, OYO 925 Nawawi's Cottage, S&P Hotel. If you’re looking for a family-friendly small hotel in Tampin, look no further than Caspari Hotel. As your “home away from home,” the small hotel rooms offer air conditioning, and getting online is easy, with free wifi available. Guests have access to a 24 hour front desk, room service, and newspaper while staying at Caspari Hotel. In addition, Caspari Hotel offers breakfast, which will help make your Tampin trip additionally gratifying. And, as an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. When you’re feeling hungry, be sure to check out Kangli Yuan Restaurant, which is a Chinese restaurant that is popular with locals and out-of-towners alike. The staff at Caspari Hotel looks forward to serving you during your upcoming visit.
10 hotels in Kingston Parish: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Kingston Parish, Jamaica including The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, The Spanish Court Hotel, AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica, R Hotel Kingston, The Jamaica Pegasus, Terra Nova All Suite Hotel, The Spanish Court Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Kingston, Jamaica, Liguanea Club, The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites. 1....
5 hotels in Santa Teresa: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Santa Teresa, Sacred Valley, Cusco Region including Eco Quechua Lodge, Salkantay Hostel, Valle Santa Restaurant & Coffee, Hostal Yacumama, Hospedaje Puriq. 1. Eco Quechua Lodge. Sauce Pampa 13 km from Machu Picchu, Santa Teresa Peru. Excellent. 73%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory. 2%. Poor. 1%. Terrible. 2%
The 7 best hotels in Penela, Portugal
Quinta da Fabrica Ponte do Espinhal, Penela 3230-292 Portugal. See why so many travelers make HD - Duecitânia Design Hotel their hotel of choice when visiting Penela. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a family-friendly setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. HD - Duecitânia Design Hotel is a family-friendly hotel offering a flat screen TV, a minibar, and air conditioning in the rooms, and it is easy to stay connected during your stay as free wifi is offered to guests. The hotel features room service. Plus, guests can enjoy a pool and free breakfast, which have made this a popular choice among travelers visiting Penela. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. If you like Mediterranean restaurants, HD - Duecitânia Design Hotel is conveniently located near D Sesnando, ViRiDi, and Gustatio. Penela is also known for some great castles, including Castelo de Penela and Castelo de Germanelo, which are not too far from HD - Duecitânia Design Hotel. We’re sure you’ll enjoy your stay at HD - Duecitânia Design Hotel as you experience all of the things Penela has to offer.
Monno Hotels | Places to Stay in Monno
Discover the best hotels in Monno, Province of Brescia, Lombardy including Quai, Hotel Iscla, Rifugio al Lago del Mortirolo, Albergo Passo Mortirolo, Belvedere Mountain Experience. 1. Quai. Via Valtellina 43, 25040 Monno Italy. Excellent. 48%. Good. 36%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 8%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 25 reviews.
The 10 best hotels in Qashqadaryo Province, Uzbekistan
We arrived in Qarshi around 8 pm and were looking for a place where we could spend the more than 5 hours until registration for the train to Tashkent. Luckily we found the Afrosiyob Hotel where the very friendly concierge allowed us to stay in the lobby. We had some coffee and beer; thanks to the hospitable concierge we spent the time until the train departure in comfort.
Standerton Hotels | Places to Stay in Standerton
Discover the best hotels in Standerton, Mpumalanga including Vetashe Guest House, Appledew Guest House, Q's Boutique Stay, Die Kliphuis, The Guest House Standerton, Ezulwini Stay, Terrace Lofts, Tiestagenix Guesthouse, Kosmos Lodge, Olive Lodge Standerton. 1. Vetashe Guest House. 60A Beyers Naude Street, Standerton 2430 South Africa. Excellent. 0%. Good. 100%
Wakatobi Hotels | Places to Stay in Wakatobi
Jl. Raya Patuno, South East Sulawesi 93791 Indonesia. Patuno Resort Wakatobi is the Wakatobi's most accessible 3 STAR Resort, situated only a 10 minute drive from the Matahora Airport in Wangi-Wangi. The Wakatobi National Marine Park encompasses over 12 thousand hectares of protected marine park and is made up of four main islands; Wangi-Wangi, Kaledupa, Tomia and Binongko. Patuno Resort stretches along a long white sandy beach which is ideal for sunbathing on, snorkeling from, strolling along, or organizing an impromptu barbecue on. A long barrier reef in front of this resort offers great diving and snorkeling opportunities. The breathtaking overhangs and steep walls of colorful corals are teaming with schooling pelagic fish and hammerhead sharks have recently been spotted here too. The resort is designed with natural building materials such as bamboo, teak wood, coconut wood, rattan and palm leaves, adding to the natural ambiance of the island.
Top 10 hotels in Republic of Karakalpakstan, Uzbekistan
Discover the best hotels in Republic of Karakalpakstan including Ratmina Hotel, Hotel Jipek - Joli 2, Jipek Joli Inn, Hotel Karakalpak Palace, Pana Hotel, Tashkent Hotel, Hotel Asem, Family Guest House Friends-J, Otel' Ratmina- Muinak, Hotel Poytaxt. 1. Ratmina Hotel. Paulaniyazova street 4, Nukus 230105 Uzbekistan. Excellent. 25%. Good. 50%
Dziwnow Hotels | Places to Stay in Dziwnow
Discover the best hotels in Dziwnow, Western Pomerania Province, Western Poland including Armada Holiday House, Fala Dziwnow, Axel Palace, Alex Palace, Pensjonat Boss, Plaza Klub Resort Dziwnow, Apartamenty Pax, Bursztyn Park, Wczasowisko Dziwnow, MK Kaminski. 1. Armada Holiday House. Dziwna 13J, Dziwnow 72-420 Poland. Excellent. 96%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 4%
Top 5 hotels in Guardiaregia, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Guardiaregia, Province of Campobasso, Molise including Agriturismo Le Coccole, Casale Kolidur Hotel & Restaurant, Il Palazzetto dei Briganti, Casale Giardini Zaffiro, Agriturismo Le Coccole. 1. Agriturismo Le Coccole. C.da Riponi, 86014 Guardiaregia Italy. Excellent. 52%. Good. 23%. Satisfactory. 16%. Poor. 3%. Terrible. 6%. Overall Ratings.
Top 5 hotels in Enego, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Enego, Province of Vicenza, Veneto including San Marco, Albergo Al Pino, Puffele B&B, B&B Ai Mori, La Slitta. If you’re looking for a small hotel in Enego, look no further than San Marco. You can take advantage of some of the amenities offered by San Marco, including a sun terrace. In addition, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant during their visit. As an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. Travelers looking for Italian restaurants can head to Trattoria Sette Teste, Dalla Bionda, or Osteria alla Pietra. There is no shortage of things to do in the area: explore popular historic sites such as Torre Scaligera. The staff at San Marco looks forward to serving you during your upcoming visit.
Temerloh Hotels | Places to Stay in Temerloh
Discover the best hotels in Temerloh, Temerloh District, Temerluh, Pahang including Merrinton Hotel Temerloh, OYO 1236 Hotel Green Park, U Design Hotel Temerloh, Hotel Jelai, OYO 1104 Q Hotel, Seri Malaysia Hotel Temerloh, Sri Batik Hotel, OYO 1105 Hotel 75, Hotel Nur Temerloh, Tradisional KampungStay. 1. Merrinton Hotel Temerloh. Jalan...
The 8 best hotels in Muvattupuzha, India
Discover the best hotels in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam District, Kerala including Wetzlar Resorts & Hotels, Indian Summer House, Paray's Residency, Hotel Riveria by Raj, Wetzlar Resorts & Hotels, VALIYAPARAMBIL RESIDENCY, Hotel Kabani Palace, Cloud 9. 1. Wetzlar Resorts & Hotels. Prasad Road East Kadathy, Market PO, Ernakulam District - Cochin, Muvattupuzha...
Sonnino Hotels | Places to Stay in Sonnino
Typical country house in a rustic charming style with a great garden, private parking, common external area equipped with umbrellas, chairs, barbecue, kitchen and a frescura.Inside breakfast room with chimney and TV.Two double rooms available:room n. 1 with private bath room, television, dvd player, internet included and a small panoramic terrace equipped with a sun bed, umbrella and a table for breakfast.room n. 2with private bath room, television, internet included and possibility to add a child bed.
