Quinta da Fabrica Ponte do Espinhal, Penela 3230-292 Portugal. See why so many travelers make HD - Duecitânia Design Hotel their hotel of choice when visiting Penela. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a family-friendly setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. HD - Duecitânia Design Hotel is a family-friendly hotel offering a flat screen TV, a minibar, and air conditioning in the rooms, and it is easy to stay connected during your stay as free wifi is offered to guests. The hotel features room service. Plus, guests can enjoy a pool and free breakfast, which have made this a popular choice among travelers visiting Penela. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. If you like Mediterranean restaurants, HD - Duecitânia Design Hotel is conveniently located near D Sesnando, ViRiDi, and Gustatio. Penela is also known for some great castles, including Castelo de Penela and Castelo de Germanelo, which are not too far from HD - Duecitânia Design Hotel. We’re sure you’ll enjoy your stay at HD - Duecitânia Design Hotel as you experience all of the things Penela has to offer.

