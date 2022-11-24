ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fury vs Chisora card: Who else is fighting this weekend?

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora top the bill at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this weekend, as the “Gypsy King” defends the WBC heavyweight title against his old foe.Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) claimed to have retired after retaining the belt with a knockout of Dillian Whyte in April, but he is back in action here as he seeks a third victory over fellow Briton Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), who beat Kubrat Pulev on points in July.Fury, 34, outpointed Chisora, 38, in 2011 and defeated the veteran via TKO in 2014, leading most to expect that the WBC champion will...
The Independent

Football rumours: Christian Pulisic puts clubs on alert with World Cup displays

What the papers sayChristian Pulisic’s performances in the World Cup have reportedly put a host of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, on alert for a potential transfer swoop for the Chelsea winger. However,  any move seems would have to be permanent with the Blues unlikely to accept a loan offer for the United States star, 24, in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.Staying at the World Cup, and The Times reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is set to recall midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Kyle Walker to the starting line-up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy