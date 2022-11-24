ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UWBadgers.com

NCAA Bound: Badgers earn top regional seed

MADISON, Wis. – For the 10th-straight season and for the 26th time in program history, the Wisconsin volleyball team has earned a bid to the NCAA tournament. The Badgers were selected as the top regional seed and the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament, and will host first and second round matches on Friday and Saturday in the UW Field House.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Badgers Fall to VCU, 75-67, in Paradise Jam Finale

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team competed against VCU in its final game of the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam women's basketball tournament in St. Thomas on Saturday, where it fell 75-67. Julie Pospisilova used her four years of collegiate experience...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Fickell ushers in new era of Badger football

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced the hiring of Luke Fickell as UW's head football coach on Sunday. The consensus 2021 National Coach of the Year becomes the 31st head coach in program history. "I am incredibly excited to announce Luke Fickell as our new...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Badgers finish regular season with 18 match win streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team secured a 25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 27-25 win in four sets over No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday night to conclude the regular season. Sophomore Sarah Franklin and Anna Smrek combined for 23 of UW's 50 kills in the match. Franklin led the...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin's late rally falls short to Minnesota, 23-16

MADISON, Wis. — One of the country's longest-running college football rivalries went down to the wire on Saturday as Wisconsin fell to Minnesota, 23-16, in the closing minute of play. The Golden Gophers' Athan Kaliakmanis connected with Le'Meke Brockington on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining and the...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Christensen shines at Iowa State Cyclone Open

AMES, Iowa — No. 14 Wisconsin did not disappoint at the 2022 Iowa State Harold Nichols Cyclone Open at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. The Badgers had 16 wrestlers competing attached for the University of Wisconsin (UW) in the brackets of the highly-competitive tournament and future Badger Brock Bobzien, who recently signed his NIL to wrestle at Wisconsin in fall 2023, competed unattached for the Wisconsin Regional Training Center.
MADISON, WI

