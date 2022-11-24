ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Hartford police make arrest for deadly shooting in September

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in September. Jose Arriaga, 28, was murdered in the area of 326 Hillside Avenue on September 13. Arriaga was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle on Hillside, police said. He was...
FOX 61

Arrest made in September murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a case where one man died after being shot and crashing his car. Donald Parker, 45, of Hartford, was charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. On Monday, detectives with the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crime Unit and U.S. Marshals located Parker at an address in East Hartford and took him into custody without incident.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man charged after breaking into Norwich home

Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!. Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire destroys warehouse in Mystic.
Eyewitness News

Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
WTNH

5 officers charged for involvement in arrest that left New Haven man paralyzed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The five New Haven police officers involved in the incident that left Richard “Randy” Cox paralyzed in June have been arrested. The five officers were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons by state police. Both charges are misdemeanors. The officers were given a $25,000 bond. The officers […]
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Shooting/Robbery

2022-11-25@5:40PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at the Chinese Restaurant at Wade and Wood Street. A gunshot was fired hitting a worker of the restaurant fortunately grazing him on the side of his face. He refused medical treatment. A secondary crime scene was found on Honeyspot Road with heavy police presence from both Stratford and Bridgeport. They were investigating a car and a K-9 was brought to the scene but apparently, they did not turn up anything at this time.
NBC Connecticut

2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford

Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
WTNH

Manchester man accused of driving 132 mph in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man was arrested for driving 132 mph on Route 2 in Colchester and attempting to evade state police on Monday, officials said. According to state police, troopers conducting speed testing on Route 2 near Exit 17 saw a 2014 Range Rover driving traveling in a 65 mph zone. 5 […]
Eyewitness News

11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
Eyewitness News

North Haven man killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 north

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2 a.m. this morning, state police responded to I-95 north in Milford for a two vehicle car accident. Police say James Tedesco, 41, of Stratford, was travelling in the wrong direction when he struck another vehicle head on. The operator of that vehicle, Tianzhu...
