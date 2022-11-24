Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Hartford police make arrest for deadly shooting in September
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in September. Jose Arriaga, 28, was murdered in the area of 326 Hillside Avenue on September 13. Arriaga was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle on Hillside, police said. He was...
Arrest made in September murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a case where one man died after being shot and crashing his car. Donald Parker, 45, of Hartford, was charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. On Monday, detectives with the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crime Unit and U.S. Marshals located Parker at an address in East Hartford and took him into custody without incident.
One suspect arrested, one missing in Norwich home invasion
Eyewitness News
Man accused of invading Norwich family’s home; second suspect still at large
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he invaded a Norwich family’s home while armed with an assault rifle, according to police. Authorities said a second suspect is still at large. Police said it happened Monday morning at a home on Cliff Street. Residents told...
Norwich homeowners pin down suspect armed with assault rifle during a home invasion
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested for allegedly entering a home in Norwich with an assault rifle while a family of 5 was in the house. Police said on Monday just after 5:30 a.m., officers received a 911 call from a homeowner on Cliff Street stating that a man entered their home with […]
Wethersfield PD search for suspect who struck 2 police cruisers, fled
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who struck two police cruisers and fled from the scene on Monday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., a Wethersfield officer said he was on his routine patrol near the Almar Motel when he saw a license plate that was […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man charged after breaking into Norwich home
Eyewitness News
Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
5 officers charged for involvement in arrest that left New Haven man paralyzed
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The five New Haven police officers involved in the incident that left Richard “Randy” Cox paralyzed in June have been arrested. The five officers were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons by state police. Both charges are misdemeanors. The officers were given a $25,000 bond. The officers […]
MassLive.com
Chicopee police charge 2 teens after gun pulled in fight at football game
A pair of teenagers are facing charges after one of them pulled a gun and struck a bystander in the face with it during a fight at Chicopee’s annual Thanksgiving Day football game, police said. Emmanuel Nieves and Anthony Rodriguez, both 19, were arrested Thursday after a confrontation during...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Shooting/Robbery
2022-11-25@5:40PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at the Chinese Restaurant at Wade and Wood Street. A gunshot was fired hitting a worker of the restaurant fortunately grazing him on the side of his face. He refused medical treatment. A secondary crime scene was found on Honeyspot Road with heavy police presence from both Stratford and Bridgeport. They were investigating a car and a K-9 was brought to the scene but apparently, they did not turn up anything at this time.
Eyewitness News
State police: Driver clocked at 132 mph on Route 2 before hiding vehicle at hardware store
COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A man was clocked driving 132 mph on Route 2 before he hid his vehicle in a hardware store garage, according to state police. State police troopers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of Exit 17 in Colchester, authorities said. The driver, who was...
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford
Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
Manchester man accused of driving 132 mph in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man was arrested for driving 132 mph on Route 2 in Colchester and attempting to evade state police on Monday, officials said. According to state police, troopers conducting speed testing on Route 2 near Exit 17 saw a 2014 Range Rover driving traveling in a 65 mph zone. 5 […]
Teen Charged After Stop Sticks Used By Police During Racing Incident In Cromwell, Middletown
A teenager is facing a host of charges after Connecticut State Police deployed stop sticks during a racing incident overnight. Troopers were investigating a large group of cars that had been observed operating at a high rate of speed and racing in Middlesex County at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on Route 9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown.
Eyewitness News
11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman charged in fatal Bristol beating decides against trial, takes plea deal
BRISTOL – One of two suspects charged in a beating that turned fatal in Bristol in 2019 has had a change of heart. Heather Duperry, 40, of Hawthorne Street, recently changed her mind on pursuing a trial and has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter. She is...
Eyewitness News
North Haven man killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 north
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2 a.m. this morning, state police responded to I-95 north in Milford for a two vehicle car accident. Police say James Tedesco, 41, of Stratford, was travelling in the wrong direction when he struck another vehicle head on. The operator of that vehicle, Tianzhu...
Tractor-trailer fire on I-91 in Enfield, Connecticut
At about 3:40 a.m., Monday morning, a tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-91 in Enfield, between exits 46 and 47.
