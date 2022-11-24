Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Crash blocks off portion of Youngstown street
Youngstown Police and Fire were on scene of an accident at Joseph Street and Oak Hill. A part of Oak Hill Avenue is blocked off due to the accident. The cause of the accident and injuries are unknown at this time.
Video shows wild chase and K-9 tracking in Struthers
Struthers police were pulled into a wild chase on Sunday.
Youngstown road reopened after 2-car crash
A major road was blocked -- but is now open -- after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
Deputies investigating body dumped in Columbiana Co.
The Columbiana County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body found Monday morning near State Route 11.
Crews battle fire at Warren home
The Warren Fire Department was called out to a structure fire around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Finding Amy Hambrick: Ohio woman’s discovery of bones kicks off investigation
To take a look at that behind-the-scenes work, Simon agreed to allow a reporter to be on call with detectives, from the time they are called out until the case goes as far as it can. The first case in this series was the Aug. 25 discovery of an almost complete set of human remains that turned out to belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who went missing in November 2017.
whbc.com
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
While the Ohio State Highway Patrol tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for "reported activity."
WFMJ.com
Mill Creek park drive closing for improvements
Mill Creek MetroParks will be closing a park drive starting Tuesday, November 29. Due to improvement and resurfacing work, the park will be closing the northern section of East Newport Drive between Kreider's Entrance and Kiwatha Drive to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Access to the East Newport Boat...
Driver injured after crash into pole in Youngstown
A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pole in Youngstown.
Penn Hills paramedic dies after ambulance crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after the ambulance he was driving crashed Sunday night in Pittsburgh. First responders were called to Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue in Shadyside just after 11 p.m. When Pittsburgh medics arrived on the scene, they found Nick Theofilis, 23, in cardiac arrest.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays
The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. "Historically throughout the country a lot of businesses...
Man in Ohio accused of beating fellow resident with shelf, chair at alternative sentencing program
Justin Gerber, 28, has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the main CCA facility at 1608 Market St.
18-year-old shot, killed on 4th Avenue in Akron
Akon Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening.
Crews battle five water main breaks in 24 hours in Mahoning Co.
An Aqua Ohio official out of the Mahoning Valley says there have been five water main breaks in the past 24 hours that have left some without water for hours at a time.
Driver revived from overdose after hitting express lane wall: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Dispatched to a single-car crash in the northbound freeway express lanes at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 25, first responders found the driver, a Mayfield Heights woman, 26, unconscious in her Kia and revived her with Narcan, a brand-name form of naloxone used as an antidote for opioid overdoses. After being brought...
WFMJ.com
ODOT looking to hire drivers for Mahoning Valley before winter season
The main highways and roads you drive on across Ohio might not be plowed as quickly this winter season because of a lack of drivers. ODOT is looking for hundreds of drivers for the winter season and claims that applications are down quite a bit. They're looking to hire 14...
Part of Western Reserve to close starting Monday
Starting on Monday, Western Reserve Road between Glenwood Avenue and Market Street will be closed to traffic.
Video: Ohio ‘dine and dash’ incident nearly turns deadly for employee stuck on car
Local restaurants have been hit by a rash of thefts known as “dine and dashes," and one of the crimes almost turned deadly after an employee was taken on a wild and dangerous ride when she tried to stop three delinquent diners.
Victim identified in fatal Sharon crash
A 63-year-old Sharon man has died following a crash Thursday morning on W. State Street.
