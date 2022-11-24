ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Crash blocks off portion of Youngstown street

Youngstown Police and Fire were on scene of an accident at Joseph Street and Oak Hill. A part of Oak Hill Avenue is blocked off due to the accident. The cause of the accident and injuries are unknown at this time.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WDTN

Finding Amy Hambrick: Ohio woman’s discovery of bones kicks off investigation

To take a look at that behind-the-scenes work, Simon agreed to allow a reporter to be on call with detectives, from the time they are called out until the case goes as far as it can. The first case in this series was the Aug. 25 discovery of an almost complete set of human remains that turned out to belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who went missing in November 2017.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Mill Creek park drive closing for improvements

Mill Creek MetroParks will be closing a park drive starting Tuesday, November 29. Due to improvement and resurfacing work, the park will be closing the northern section of East Newport Drive between Kreider's Entrance and Kiwatha Drive to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Access to the East Newport Boat...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays

The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. "Historically throughout the country a lot of businesses...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

