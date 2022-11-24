ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RevDonDee
2d ago

7%, the amount of left leaning accounts banned by the previous "moderators". 37%, the number of right leaning accounts banned. 100%, the amount of leftists who think anyone that doesn't align with their ideology should be banned from speaking, having a job, owning a company, or enjoy any of the freedoms that they have in this Great Nation that they all seem to hate so much.

nekkocat
3d ago

That's because the "other" worst people continued to post disinformation on Twitter without being suspended.

I am foo
1d ago

liberals should be counting their lucky stars musk doesn't start shutting down liberal ideology on his starlink platform. get over it crybabies the conversation is going two ways again... propaganda told us to get vaccinated to stop the spread. turns out vaccinated people were the ones spreading it.....and people questioning it were banned by the twits in charge of Twitter. just one of hundreds of examples...

