ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘has lost nearly 160 generals and colonels among 1,500 officers’ in war

Russian president Vladimir Putin has lost more than 1,500 military officers – including nearly 160 generals and colonels – since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February this year, according to an open-source tally which echoes the findings of other independent investigations.The United States’ top general Mark Milley had suggested earlier this month, as the Russians retreated from Kherson, that Moscow and Kyiv’s forces had each sustained upwards of 100,000 casualties since the war began.But Moscow has remained tight-lipped on the scale of millitary losses in Ukraine, with the most recent official figure of 5,397 – given in September by defence...
WASHINGTON STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chinese university students sent home amid protests

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe “zero COVID” restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy