Madison, WI

Bishop Miege WR Isiah Coppage wins Otis Taylor Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bishop Miege already had a good Thanksgiving weekend winning the Kansas 4A State Championship with a 35-14 victory over Wamego. Now, a key part of their roster has named the best wide receiver in the Kansas City Area. Bishop Miege WR Isiah Coppage has been...
SHAWNEE, KS
Combating holiday stress with Optum

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Optum is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content. The holiday season is upon us, and it's a time of joy and festivities! However, the holiday season can also bring on stress that can lead to depression or feelings of loneliness as well. Dr. Lee Norman, Senior Medical Director at Optum, talks to us about what we can do to help kick the holiday blues. Your health matters at Optum!
KANSAS CITY, MO
Weather Blog: Wild temperature changes over next 10 days in Kansas City

The Chiefs win by 16 and everybody is ho-hum, even me. I am old enough to remember when we had no chance to win football games. Let's enjoy the ride!. Now, the weather is going on a dizzying temperature ride that may not be so enjoyable. You may want to grab the Dramamine after hearing the forecast. You may also want to have all the seasons clothes available the next 10 days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
A warming trend to start the week

This warming trend will last two days, then a strong cold front will move through late Tuesday. Tonight: Clearing and cold with less wind. Wind: NW to S 5-15 mph. Low: 28°. Monday: Mostly sunny with an increasing south breeze. Wind: S 5-15 to 10-25 mph. High: 52°. Tuesday: Partly...
KANSAS CITY, MO

