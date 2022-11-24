Read full article on original website
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Chronicle
Career day for Proctor a bright spot for Duke men's basketball despite loss to Purdue at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—The phrase “it’s always darkest before the dawn” does not make much sense. But for Blue Devil freshman Tyrese Proctor, it seems that truer words have never been spoken. Proctor exploded for 16 points on 57.6% true-shooting in the eighth-ranked Blue Devils’ 75-56 loss to...
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball drops to No. 17 after loss to Purdue
After a big week of tournaments featuring contests between top teams, the fourth AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. This week, Duke faced a steep drop to No. 17:. Duke faced its second loss of the season Sunday, falling to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy title game. The Blue Devils' youth was certainly important to their losses, as both were handed to them by more experienced teams with long-established coaches. The Boilermakers' Zach Edey overpowered the Blue Devil defense with a masterful performance, slipping past two five-star bigs to get the job done. Duke’s offensive woes were also apparent as it struggled from downtown all afternoon against Purdue. Coming into the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke is now ranked No. 17. The opportunity for ranked non-conference wins is dwindling, meaning Duke must avoid another loss before ACC play begins. But a matchup with a talented 25th-ranked Ohio State team Wednesday night may prove another tough task for the young Blue Devils.
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball outlasts Oregon State in offensively stagnant Phil Knight Legacy finale
PORTLAND, Ore.—The PK85 tournaments have seen some excellent exhibitions of basketball, from the women’s thriller between UConn and Iowa to the Iowa State men’s big upset of North Carolina. But Sunday’s finales were filled with bizarre affairs—and on a day when one game went to quadruple overtime, Duke and Oregon State may have topped them all.
Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball must restrict Edey, start out strong against Purdue
Duke takes on No. 24 Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy championship for its second ranked contest this season. Before tipoff at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Portland, Ore., the Blue Zone has three crucial points for a Blue Devil victory:. Stop Zach Edey. Freshman centers Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively...
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke men's basketball defeat Purdue for Phil Knight Legacy title?
On the heels of back-to-back wins against Oregon State and Xavier, No. 8 Duke now looks ahead to its championship tilt at the Phil Knight Legacy against No. 24 Purdue in Portland, Ore. With both the Blue Devils and Boilermakers in pursuit of a trophy in the Rose Quarter, our beat writers make their predictions before Sunday's 3:30 p.m. tipoff at the Moda Center.
Chronicle
No. 7-seed Duke men's soccer holds on to slim lead to beat No. 10-seed FIU in NCAA tournament third round
It is an important time for soccer, with the World Cup in full swing in Qatar. Sunday afternoon, a heavyweight matchup between Spain and Germany raged on overseas. Meanwhile, No. 7-overall seed Duke laced up its boots at Koskinen Stadium for its third-round NCAA tournament matchup against No. 10-overall seed Florida International.
Chronicle
And one: Jeremy Roach turns in all-star performance as Duke men's basketball tops Xavier
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils stayed alive in the Phil Knight Legacy after taking down Xavier, and the Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One player: Jeremy Roach. After a middling start...
Chronicle
Extra point: Explosive air attack propels Duke football past Wake Forest in regular season finale
In its final regular season game, Duke football defeated Wake Forest in a thrilling contest, 34-31. The Blue Zone breaks down the Blue Devils’ performance with three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Riley Leonard’s career day. With hopes of earning a better...
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Wake Forest
On Thanksgiving weekend, featuring college football’s most heated rivalries, Duke took on Wake Forest at home. After two quarters of football, the Blue Devils and Demon Deacons are locked in a tight, high-scoring battle, but Duke has a slight 20-17 advantage heading into the locker room:. Five observations:. Third...
Chronicle
DEACONS DOWN: Duke football defeats Wake Forest in exciting regular-season finale
Duke’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest was a heavyweight bout resembling that of a boxing match. There was a certain suspenseful atmosphere that lingered throughout the whole game, heightened by the back-and-forth push. No team ever had complete momentum, as a crushing blow that left one of them stumbling would simply be countered with a haymaker by the other. There was still, however, this sensation that a knockout punch could come at any moment.
Chronicle
Blazers Drop Two in Longview
The Centralia College men’s basketball team went to Cowlitz County looking for its first wins of the season over the weekend, but only came back with two more losses, falling 80-60 to Everett and Southwestern Oregon 84-66 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview. Both matchups saw the Trailblazers...
Chronicle
Rochester Man Accused of Biting Woman in Centralia Also Facing Attempted Murder Case in Cowlitz County
A Rochester man who was out on bail for an attempted murder case filed in Cowlitz County now faces assault charges in Lewis County Superior Court after he allegedly bit a woman in the face when she refused to kiss him, attempted to flee from law enforcement and kicked an arresting officer in the groin.
