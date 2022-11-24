Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
SFGate
Pittsburgh 24, Indianapolis 17
Pit_FG Wright 45, 9:27. Drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 5:33. Key Plays: Pickett 11 pass to D.Johnson; Pickett 11 pass to D.Johnson; Pickett 10 pass to Freiermuth. Pittsburgh 3, Indianapolis 0. Second Quarter. Pit_FG Wright 52, 14:09. Drive: 8 plays, 27 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: McFarland 14 run; Pickett 4...
SFGate
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117
Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
SFGate
Denver 129, Houston 113
Percentages: FG .459, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (K.Porter Jr. 4-7, Smith Jr. 3-4, E.Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 2-5, Nix 1-2, Eason 1-3, Mathews 1-6, Ja.Green 1-7, Marjanovic 0-1, Sengun 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Porter Jr., Marjanovic). Turnovers: 17 (Ja.Green 5, Sengun 4,...
SFGate
Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr. kept waiting for his first carry of the season. When he finally got the chance, in Week 12 during prime time, Snell showed everyone what he could do. He ran for 62 yards, scored the go-ahead touchdown with 9:55 left and then watched...
SFGate
Chicago 114, Utah 107
Percentages: FG .462, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic). Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine,...
SFGate
Edmonton 4, Florida 3
First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 10 (Cousins, Bennett), 3:49. Second Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 17 (Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins), 10:35 (pp). Third Period_3, Edmonton, Barrie 4 (Kulak, Hyman), 5:18. 4, Florida, Lundell 4 (Luostarinen, Reinhart), 10:58. 5, Florida, Montour 5 (Tkachuk, Ekblad), 15:16 (pp). 6, Edmonton, Bouchard 3 (McDavid, Hyman), 19:55. Overtime_7, Edmonton, Draisaitl...
SFGate
Washington 77, Seattle 66
WASHINGTON (6-1) Brooks 6-14 7-9 20, Meah 7-7 4-4 18, Bajema 5-10 5-5 16, Bey 4-5 2-2 10, Fuller 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 0-3 0-1 0, Kepnang 2-5 4-4 8, Menifield 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 26-52 22-26 77. Halftime_Seattle 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 10-40 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn...
SFGate
Dallas 4, St. Louis 1
Second Period_1, Dallas, Johnston 6 (Benn), 3:51. Third Period_2, Dallas, Dellandrea 4 (Johnston, Benn), 7:57. 3, St. Louis, Saad 5 (Leivo), 13:17. 4, Dallas, Robertson 19, 15:54. 5, Dallas, Heiskanen 3, 17:25 (en). Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-8-7_24. St. Louis 11-8-5_24. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 1.
Comments / 0