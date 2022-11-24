ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Pittsburgh 24, Indianapolis 17

Pit_FG Wright 45, 9:27. Drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 5:33. Key Plays: Pickett 11 pass to D.Johnson; Pickett 11 pass to D.Johnson; Pickett 10 pass to Freiermuth. Pittsburgh 3, Indianapolis 0. Second Quarter. Pit_FG Wright 52, 14:09. Drive: 8 plays, 27 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: McFarland 14 run; Pickett 4...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Denver 129, Houston 113

Percentages: FG .459, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (K.Porter Jr. 4-7, Smith Jr. 3-4, E.Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 2-5, Nix 1-2, Eason 1-3, Mathews 1-6, Ja.Green 1-7, Marjanovic 0-1, Sengun 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Porter Jr., Marjanovic). Turnovers: 17 (Ja.Green 5, Sengun 4,...
DENVER, CO
Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr. kept waiting for his first carry of the season. When he finally got the chance, in Week 12 during prime time, Snell showed everyone what he could do. He ran for 62 yards, scored the go-ahead touchdown with 9:55 left and then watched...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chicago 114, Utah 107

Percentages: FG .462, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic). Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Edmonton 4, Florida 3

First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 10 (Cousins, Bennett), 3:49. Second Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 17 (Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins), 10:35 (pp). Third Period_3, Edmonton, Barrie 4 (Kulak, Hyman), 5:18. 4, Florida, Lundell 4 (Luostarinen, Reinhart), 10:58. 5, Florida, Montour 5 (Tkachuk, Ekblad), 15:16 (pp). 6, Edmonton, Bouchard 3 (McDavid, Hyman), 19:55. Overtime_7, Edmonton, Draisaitl...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Washington 77, Seattle 66

WASHINGTON (6-1) Brooks 6-14 7-9 20, Meah 7-7 4-4 18, Bajema 5-10 5-5 16, Bey 4-5 2-2 10, Fuller 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 0-3 0-1 0, Kepnang 2-5 4-4 8, Menifield 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 26-52 22-26 77. Halftime_Seattle 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 10-40 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn...
SEATTLE, WA
Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Second Period_1, Dallas, Johnston 6 (Benn), 3:51. Third Period_2, Dallas, Dellandrea 4 (Johnston, Benn), 7:57. 3, St. Louis, Saad 5 (Leivo), 13:17. 4, Dallas, Robertson 19, 15:54. 5, Dallas, Heiskanen 3, 17:25 (en). Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-8-7_24. St. Louis 11-8-5_24. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 1.
DALLAS, TX

