Lionel Messi Extends International Scoring Streak As Argentina Beat Mexico And Stay Alive At Qatar 2022
Messi scored for the sixth Argentina game in a row on Saturday night to help keep his nation's World Cup hopes alive.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
World Cup predictions - Saturday 26 November
Predictions for today's World Cup action, including Argentina vs Mexico, France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs Australia and Poland vs Saudi Arabia.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 7: Tunisia vs. Australia; Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; France vs. Denmark; Argentina vs. Mexico
The World Cup don’t stop just because the England vs. USA match is over, and we roll on with the second matchdays in Group C and Group D today. This could be another day where we think we know how the games will turn out ... only to be proven quite wrong!
Sunday World Cup recap: Germany, Spain share point in Group E; Croatia eliminates Canada
Canada scored just two minutes into the game, but the Croatians responded with two goals before halftime to go ahead.
FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference
Germany has been charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA
World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. Switzerland prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022
Brazil will look for another win as they face off with Switzerland in an intense group-stage battle with plenty on the line. It’s time to examine our World Cup odds series and execute a Brazil-Switzerland prediction and pick. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 to take their first match of the...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 9: Cameroon vs. Serbia; South Korea vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Switzerland; Portugal vs. Uruguay
What drama awaits today as we finish out the second round of group games at the 2022 World Cup? Will we see more upsets? More comebacks? And who will bring their true selves? No one seems to know what will happen at this World Cup with any certainty, but in a way, that’s fantastic!
Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match on Tuesday against host nation Qatar. If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, who stepped out of retirement just over a year ago to take over the national team while being treated for aggressive prostate cancer. ...
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group G match
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia result and reaction after Richarlison wondergoal
Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.The five-time champions are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with Tite’s squad possessing an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.And that talent was on display in this 2-0 victory, with Richarlison shining in particular as he scored both of Brazil’s goals – first a rebound from a Vinicius Jr shot, then a stunning scissor kick that may go down as one of...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
Ecuador frets over Valencia ahead of Senegal at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador’s last six World Cup goals so there’s no understating how worried his country is after he was carried off the field on a stretcher against the Netherlands . Ecuador hopes that the 33-year-old striker’s troublesome knees are OK...
Joao Felix's stance on Atletico Madrid exit amid widespread interest
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix looking at options in 2023, with the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd interested in him.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
thecomeback.com
Serbia national team investigated for ‘hateful’ banner at World Cup
The Serbia national team is embroiled in a scandal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after hanging a banner that one nation said was promoting genocide. FIFA has charged the Serbia national team for hanging a banner in its locker room during its opening game against Brazil that had an image of Kosovo with the Serbian flag over it and the phrase “Nema Predaje,” which is Albanian for “No Surrender.”
World Cup day 9 - LIVE: Cameroon take on Serbia, Brazil face Switzerland, Portugal battle Uruguay
Live text updates of day 9 of the 2022 World Cup.
Fred reveals 'talks' with agent Gilberto Silva on how to win the World Cup
Fred discusses relationship with agent & Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's huge Saudi offer; Shakhtar drop Mudryk demands
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Cristiano Ronaldo, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Weston McKennie and more.
