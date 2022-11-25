ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match on Tuesday against host nation Qatar. If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, who stepped out of retirement just over a year ago to take over the national team while being treated for aggressive prostate cancer. ...
The Independent

Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
The Independent

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.The five-time champions are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with Tite’s squad possessing an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.And that talent was on display in this 2-0 victory, with Richarlison shining in particular as he scored both of Brazil’s goals – first a rebound from a Vinicius Jr shot, then a stunning scissor kick that may go down as one of...
The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador’s last six World Cup goals so there’s no understating how worried his country is after he was carried off the field on a stretcher against the Netherlands . Ecuador hopes that the 33-year-old striker’s troublesome knees are OK...
thecomeback.com

The Serbia national team is embroiled in a scandal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after hanging a banner that one nation said was promoting genocide. FIFA has charged the Serbia national team for hanging a banner in its locker room during its opening game against Brazil that had an image of Kosovo with the Serbian flag over it and the phrase “Nema Predaje,” which is Albanian for “No Surrender.”
90min

