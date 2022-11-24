Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Local businesses receive boost through Small Business Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend celebrated all things local this weekend with Small Business Saturday. Drawing in shoppers with deals, promotions and giveaways, Howard Park hosted plenty of local favorites. It gave a boost to the local economy and an amazing opportunity to bring the community together,...
22 WSBT
Support indie bookstores this Small Business Saturday at Brain Lair Books
This Small Business Saturday will be one for the books!. WSBT 22 takes you to one local bookstore. Brain Lair Books, 1005 Portage Ave., will be open 10-5 p.m. There will be goodies for the kids, gift bags and deals on books and signed copies of books. To learn more...
22 WSBT
Granger church catches fire, prompts school closure
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Granger Christian School is closed Monday because of a fire that broke out at Grace Church. This is at the corner of Brick Road and Gumwood Road. The call first came in at 5:42 a.m. Clay fire officials said the fire occurred in the kitchenette...
22 WSBT
Michiana nonprofits look forward to Giving Tuesday
It's one of the most important days of the year for charitable organizations. Giving Tuesday is a day where nonprofits across the country typically see donations on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some organizations WSBT spoke with today almost sounded as excited as kids on the night...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: New high school concept in Elkhart engaging students
The entire Elkhart High School Arts and Communication's School of Study is putting on a show. On Saturday, December 3rd, the Madrigal Singers and Orchestra will host a Madrigal Dinner theatre. There will also be a market that anyone can attend. The event is one day only but the lessons...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Emergency Response Team situation in Goshen ends peacefully
Goshen, Ind. — Police are reporting a situation ended peacefully at a home on S. 10th St. Details are limited, but Goshen Police's public information officer reports the situation started before 5:30 Sunday afternoon and cleared before 11. The subject in question was taken to a local hospital for...
22 WSBT
Three people seriously injured in St. Joseph County Michigan crash
Three people, two of which are Sturgis teens, are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Burr Oak Township. The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Department was sent to the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road at 3:16 p.m. after a two vehicle crash. Police say two...
22 WSBT
Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man from Elkhart
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Garvin Roberson, a 70 year old black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, and black tennis shoes, and driving a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG.
22 WSBT
Elkhart child died in accident just hours before her sixth birthday
An Elkhart family is grieving Saturday as they mourn the loss of five-year-old Jayleighana Mathenia . She was killed Friday after being hit by a truck while trying to cross the road. Police say the vehicle involved was a Ford F-250 going northbound in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street...
22 WSBT
One man dead in Saturday morning crash
One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Elkhart County. The driver, Michael Scott Grant of Elkhart, was heading eastbound on County Road 4 near County Road 109 before 7:30 a.m. Saturday when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Grant was pronounced dead at...
22 WSBT
Some local hospitals update mask guidelines
It's been nearly three years since masks became a requirement in healthcare settings. Some local hospitals are removing their mask mandates to a degree. In September, the CDC gave hospitals the ability to remove masks if community spread of the coronavirus within the hospitals were out of the red. At...
22 WSBT
Three in hospital after early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in South Bend. This happened in the 2800 block of West Calvert Street around 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims received immediate aid...
22 WSBT
One in custody following Elkhart County SWAT standoff
A man is now in custody after a nearly 5-hour long standoff with deputies and a SWAT team. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department tells us they attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr. Rockrohr faces charges for neglecting his dependent adult son which resulted in serious...
Comments / 0