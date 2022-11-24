Read full article on original website
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Jalen Hurts rewrites Eagles record book on career night; teammates aren't surprised how QB1 has become elite
PHILADELPHIA -- There's nothing that surprises Jalen Hurts' teammates when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback breaks off an electric run or makes a throw only the best quarterbacks in the NFL can convert. Perhaps the Eagles' front office didn't know initially how good QB1 could be, but plenty of his playmakers saw performances like Sunday night coming.
Aaron Rodgers exits game vs. Eagles with oblique injury; Jordan Love fires TD after replacing Packers QB
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game and headed into the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Field. Rodgers, who has been battling a fractured right thumb since early October, left tonight's game with an oblique injury, the team announced.
Browns' Jacoby Brissett quotes Tom Brady after defeating Buccaneers in overtime
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in overtime, 23-17. It was a wild matchup that featured an incredible one-handed touchdown grab made by David Njoku with 32 seconds left to tie the game, and then Nick Chubb won the matchup with a rushing touchdown in overtime.
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jacksonville State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
Ryan Day's grace period at Ohio State may be running out after second straight bludgeoning by Michigan
The clock has officially begun ticking on Ryan Day. A warmth is just beginning to spread on his seat. That's what happens at Ohio State when fans and administrators, a few hours after being on the precipice of a likely Big Ten championship and berth in the College Football Playoff, see the No. 2 Buckeyes get outplayed for a second straight season by their chief rival in one of college football's most hotly contested regular-season games.
The Monday After: Jim Harbaugh has fulfilled the prophecy of cementing Michigan as Big Ten overlord
On a typical National Signing Day, a college football coach is in their office, watching and listening to a fax machine purr with signed letters of intent streaming in from the players they've helped convince to join their program for the last two or three years. The coach celebrates with his staff, talks to the players before finding time to tell the assembled media how excited they are for the class, finishing with something along the lines of: "It's time to get to work!"
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Heads back to practice squad
Jackson reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Jackson was elevated for the second time this season and appeared to serve as the Ravens' No. 3 wideout behind Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson in Week 12. While the 35-year-old Jackson ultimately played fewer offensive snaps (10) than James Proche (14), the veteran deep threat made a bigger impact by catching two of his three targets for 74 yards. Jackson will now be eligible for just one more activation from the practice squad before requiring an active roster spot to continue suiting up for Baltimore this season.
As Cardinals continue to underperform, questions surrounding Kliff Kingsbury, lack of leadership loom larger
When Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill announced contract extensions in March for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, one quality above all stood out. "The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," Bidwill said in...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
Colts' Ryan Kelly: Exits with injury
Kelly (knee) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Steelers, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Kelly went down with a knee injury and exited during the second quarter. In his stead, Danny Pinter has stepped in at center for the Colts.
Seahawks' Darryl Johnson: Won't return in 2022
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Johnson underwent foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Johnson has been sidelined on IR since suffering a stress fracture in his ankle Week 4 against Detroit. While the specifics of his foot surgery are still unclear, the 25-year-old will now turn his focus toward recovering ahead of the 2023 campaign. As a result, veteran Bruce Irvin should continue playing a prominent role behind linebacker Darrell Taylor for the remainder of the season.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Avoids season-ending injury
Wirfs (ankle) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after exiting Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Browns early, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. In a positive turn of events, Wirfs appears to be on track to return to the field at some point later this season after going down with what appeared to be a significant injury in Week 12. His current projection of 3-to-4 weeks puts him on track to be available close to Week 16, which would allow him to get his feet back under him ahead of a potential playoff run. In his absence, Josh Wells will likely take over at right tackle.
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
Steelers' Robert Spillane: Won't play Monday
Spillane (back) has been ruled inactive for Monday's game against the Colts. Spillane popped up with a back injury Friday and was a limited participant in the Steelers' final two practice Week 12. While it's unclear how this issue first arose, the 26-year-old will miss his first game of the season. Over 10 games, Spillane has recorded 40 tackles, one sack and four passes defended while primarily playing as a backup inside linebacker. His absence could leave Marcus Allen and Mark Robinson to play increased roles behind starters Devin Bush and Myles Jack on Monday.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Could return Sunday
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Bellinger (eye) may be able to return to action Week 13 against Washington, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Bellinger has been out since suffering a fractured eye socket Oct. 24 against Jacksonville, though he was not placed on IR. The original timeframe for his return was estimated to be 4-to-6 weeks, and he's coming up on the tail end of that range. Though Bellinger has caught passes the last two weeks, he didn't officially participate in any practices. He'll need to do so this week to have a chance of playing Sunday.
