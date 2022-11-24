In Friday’s session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) marked $0.14 per share, up from $0.14 in the previous session. While Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 3.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBTS fell by -86.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.21 to $0.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -78.47% in the last 200 days.

16 HOURS AGO