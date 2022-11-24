Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
Emotional Kayla Harrison takes first MMA loss on the chin, unwilling to make excuses: 'I lost in front of the whole world and it hurt'
When Kayla Harrison walked into a room full of reporters backstage at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in the early hours of Saturday morning, she hurt. It wasn’t just the physical toll of her shocking five-round main event loss to Larissa Pacheco (19-4) at 2022 PFL Championships, no. There was an emotional and mental struggle ongoing internally at the podium, but Harrison (15-1) stood tall – even when the tears dripped off her face.
PED Fitness Expert Offers New Theory About Conor McGregor’s Bulky Physique: ‘It’s Either the Sauce or Photoshop’
Conor McGregor is once again being called out for his suspicious muscle mass. On Twitter, the outspoken Irishman responded to the reveal that he had not been in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for more than a year by confirming he would return to testing in February 2023. “I...
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Title At WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory regains the title. Austin Theory won the WWE United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The finish saw Rollins, the champion entering the bout, going for a falcon arrow after hitting a top rope superplex on Theory....
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd: Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco resumes ‘absolutely nothing’ compared to mine
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Anthony Smith’s USADA criticism: ‘The audacity of this loser’
Former two-division champion Conor McGregor defended his withdrawal from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool in a fiery response to Anthony Smith. “The audacity of this loser!” McGregor wrote Saturday on Twitter. “[Anthony Smith] you’re a loser. The [percent] of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You - Nothing!”
worldboxingnews.net
Ref admits cheating TWICE for Manny Pacquiao in WBC interview
Carlos Padilla Jr. is in the eye of a storm after laughing about helping Manny Pacquiao to cheat his way to victory against Nedal Hussien in 2000. Padilla, who like Pacquiao is Filipino, allowed the eight-weight champion extra time to recover, which ordinarily would have seen his fellow countryman counted out.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre expects Jon Jones to be successful in UFC return at heavyweight: ‘He’s huge’
Georges St-Pierre is a believer in Jon Jones’ heavyweight experiment. “I’ve seen it on the red carpet when I got inducted into the [UFC] Hall of Fame. I took a picture and I put my arm around him, I was like, ‘Man, he’s solid like a rock.’ He’s huge,” St-Pierre recently told MMA Fighting. “Jon Jones, he’s solid like a rock, he looked huge.
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says he offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev in light heavyweight bout at UFC 283: ‘Chimaev didn’t want it’
Alex Pereira was aware of Khamzat Chimaev’s callout following his middleweight championship victory at UFC 281 and says that he was ready to take Chimaev up on his offer — with a condition. Pereira stopped longtime rival Israel Adesanya earlier this month in the fifth round to win...
UFC free fight: Jon Jones pushed to limit in UFC Hall of Fame war with Alexander Gustafsson
During a slow weekend in MMA amidst the Thanksgiving holiday, the UFC has posted some archives of some of its most memorable fights. A proper list would have Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson from UFC 165 right near the top, as the epic light heavyweight championship fight from September 2013 in Toronto still stands as one of the greatest fights in company history, and has already been enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira lost three times to the same fighter: ‘If I fought him again, I think I’d lose’
Alex Pereira has beaten Israel Adesanya three times: twice in kickboxing, and now once in mixed martial arts (MMA) to take Adesanya’s Middleweight title (watch it). Many people believe the Brazilian kickboxer just has Adesanya’s number, and “Poatan” agrees ... because he also has a nemesis who happens to have his number as well.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Artem Lobov’s Proper 12 suit, snaps back at Cris Cyborg
Artem Lobov is officially on Conor McGregor’s hit list after filing suit against the former two-division UFC champ. On Twitter, McGregor poked fun at his longtime teammate with a short song – it’s only lyrics are “Artem is a rat...nah nah nah nah, hey.”. Some of...
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC champ Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo face off at PFL World Championship event
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo may be preparing for a fight week sooner rather than later. During Friday’s PFL World Championship event in New York City, MMA Fighting captured an impromptu staredown between the current UFC bantamweight champion, and the former 135-pound king. Check out the video of the...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Champion Joins Several Former Stars In Belief That Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
The pro wrestling world changed forever on July 22nd when Vince McMahon announced he was retiring as WWE Chairman and CEO. The announcement came after allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments came to light. In the aftermath of McMahon’s departure, Stephanie McMahon has become WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO...
MMA Fighting
Rankings Shakeup: Kayla Harrison knocked out of pound-for-pound top 10 after stunning Larissa Pacheco upset
Larissa Pacheco didn’t miss this time. The Brazilian finisher scored three straight first-round knockouts this season to earn another shot at a PFL championship, a million-dollar prize and a third fight with Kayla Harrison, the face of the league. Pacheco was spectacular in the trilogy bout, taking the fight right to Harrison and dragging her into deep waters. She was rewarded with a trio of 48-47 scores and a win over a fighter who, before Saturday’s event, was the ninth-ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound Rankings.
