ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop

Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Emotional Kayla Harrison takes first MMA loss on the chin, unwilling to make excuses: 'I lost in front of the whole world and it hurt'

When Kayla Harrison walked into a room full of reporters backstage at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in the early hours of Saturday morning, she hurt. It wasn’t just the physical toll of her shocking five-round main event loss to Larissa Pacheco (19-4) at 2022 PFL Championships, no. There was an emotional and mental struggle ongoing internally at the podium, but Harrison (15-1) stood tall – even when the tears dripped off her face.
MMAmania.com

Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation

Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
Fightful

Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Title At WWE Survivor Series 2022

Austin Theory regains the title. Austin Theory won the WWE United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The finish saw Rollins, the champion entering the bout, going for a falcon arrow after hitting a top rope superplex on Theory....
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor responds to Anthony Smith’s USADA criticism: ‘The audacity of this loser’

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor defended his withdrawal from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool in a fiery response to Anthony Smith. “The audacity of this loser!” McGregor wrote Saturday on Twitter. “[Anthony Smith] you’re a loser. The [percent] of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You - Nothing!”
worldboxingnews.net

Ref admits cheating TWICE for Manny Pacquiao in WBC interview

Carlos Padilla Jr. is in the eye of a storm after laughing about helping Manny Pacquiao to cheat his way to victory against Nedal Hussien in 2000. Padilla, who like Pacquiao is Filipino, allowed the eight-weight champion extra time to recover, which ordinarily would have seen his fellow countryman counted out.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC free fight: Jon Jones pushed to limit in UFC Hall of Fame war with Alexander Gustafsson

During a slow weekend in MMA amidst the Thanksgiving holiday, the UFC has posted some archives of some of its most memorable fights. A proper list would have Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson from UFC 165 right near the top, as the epic light heavyweight championship fight from September 2013 in Toronto still stands as one of the greatest fights in company history, and has already been enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame.
MMA Fighting

Rankings Shakeup: Kayla Harrison knocked out of pound-for-pound top 10 after stunning Larissa Pacheco upset

Larissa Pacheco didn’t miss this time. The Brazilian finisher scored three straight first-round knockouts this season to earn another shot at a PFL championship, a million-dollar prize and a third fight with Kayla Harrison, the face of the league. Pacheco was spectacular in the trilogy bout, taking the fight right to Harrison and dragging her into deep waters. She was rewarded with a trio of 48-47 scores and a win over a fighter who, before Saturday’s event, was the ninth-ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound Rankings.

