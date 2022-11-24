Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd: Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco resumes ‘absolutely nothing’ compared to mine
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Anthony Smith’s USADA criticism: ‘The audacity of this loser’
Former two-division champion Conor McGregor defended his withdrawal from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool in a fiery response to Anthony Smith. “The audacity of this loser!” McGregor wrote Saturday on Twitter. “[Anthony Smith] you’re a loser. The [percent] of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You - Nothing!”
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says he offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev in light heavyweight bout at UFC 283: ‘Chimaev didn’t want it’
Alex Pereira was aware of Khamzat Chimaev’s callout following his middleweight championship victory at UFC 281 and says that he was ready to take Chimaev up on his offer — with a condition. Pereira stopped longtime rival Israel Adesanya earlier this month in the fifth round to win...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor responds to Artem Lobov’s Proper 12 suit, snaps back at Cris Cyborg
Artem Lobov is officially on Conor McGregor’s hit list after filing suit against the former two-division UFC champ. On Twitter, McGregor poked fun at his longtime teammate with a short song – it’s only lyrics are “Artem is a rat...nah nah nah nah, hey.”. Some of...
MMA Fighting
PFL World Championships 2022 medical suspensions: Kayla Harrison gets minimum, 11 need clearance
Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison each received the minimum seven-day medical suspension after a five-round title fight in the main event of the PFL World Championship 2022. But 10 fighters from the card need a doctor’s clearance after the event this past Friday at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to medical suspensions released by the New York State Athletic Commission.
MMA Fighting
Video: Israel Adesanya takes the ‘Hot Ones’ challenge
Israel Adesanya had himself a feast worthy of Thanksgiving following his fight with Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Though Adesanya lost his middleweight title to Pereira at the Madison Square Garden event, he still took the time to appear on the popular Hot Ones YouTube program to take on the challenge of eating the spiciest chicken wings and also answer a few burning questions.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre expects Jon Jones to be successful in UFC return at heavyweight: ‘He’s huge’
Georges St-Pierre is a believer in Jon Jones’ heavyweight experiment. “I’ve seen it on the red carpet when I got inducted into the [UFC] Hall of Fame. I took a picture and I put my arm around him, I was like, ‘Man, he’s solid like a rock.’ He’s huge,” St-Pierre recently told MMA Fighting. “Jon Jones, he’s solid like a rock, he looked huge.
MMA Fighting
Michael Chandler gets real on taking damage, Arturo Gatti comparisons
To Michael Chandler, nothing has changed about the way he fights – only his opposition, which explains the extra blood he’s donated to the octagon canvas. “I think I do fight very similarly that I always have,” Chandler said recently on The MMA Hour. “Same speed, same tenacity – been beat down and then come back in fights. It happens. It just wasn’t on the biggest stage possible.”
MMA Fighting
Rankings Shakeup: Kayla Harrison knocked out of pound-for-pound top 10 after stunning Larissa Pacheco upset
Larissa Pacheco didn’t miss this time. The Brazilian finisher scored three straight first-round knockouts this season to earn another shot at a PFL championship, a million-dollar prize and a third fight with Kayla Harrison, the face of the league. Pacheco was spectacular in the trilogy bout, taking the fight right to Harrison and dragging her into deep waters. She was rewarded with a trio of 48-47 scores and a win over a fighter who, before Saturday’s event, was the ninth-ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound Rankings.
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: What Kayla Harrison losing means for the PFL
This was supposed to be a relatively quiet week in the world of MMA. Thanksgiving in the United States meant there was only one major event happening, the PFL Championships, and while that looked like a fine card, the outcomes mostly seemed guaranteed. Then Larissa Pacheco went and upset Kayla...
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC champ Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo face off at PFL World Championship event
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo may be preparing for a fight week sooner rather than later. During Friday’s PFL World Championship event in New York City, MMA Fighting captured an impromptu staredown between the current UFC bantamweight champion, and the former 135-pound king. Check out the video of the...
MMA Fighting
Kayla Harrison on first MMA loss: ‘I lost in front of the whole world, and it hurts. It’s going to hurt for awhile’
Kayla Harrison is taking her first MMA loss on the chin. On Friday, Harrison suffered her first career defeat, losing a unanimous decision to Larissa Pacheco in the lightweight tournament final at the 2022 PFL Championships in New York City. It was a shocking loss for the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka, and in the aftermath, Harrison offered no excuses for what happened.
MMA Fighting
Vanessa Demopoulos compares Michael Bisping, Joe Rogan post-fight lifts: ‘Bisping kind of redeemed himself’
Vanessa Demopoulos has a warning for anyone interviewing her after a win: She’s coming for you, and you better be ready to catch her. With her recent wins, “Lil Monster” made a habit of leaping into the arms of whoever is conducting the in-cage post-fight interview. First, it was longtime commentator Joe Rogan, who had the honor of catching Demopoulos as she celebrated her first UFC win at UFC 270. Then, Michael Bisping had to take the relatively diminutive Demopoulos in his arms when she made it two straight with a win over Jinh Yu Frey this past June.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Tyson Fury - Alex Pereira, Larissa Pacheco and Brendan Loughnane all in studio - and Jan Blachowicz
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend with the 2022 PFL Championships, news and picks. 2 p.m.: Heavyweight...
MMA Fighting
Jiri Prochazka vows to prove he is ‘rightful champion’ upon return from injury
Jiri Prochazka accepts that he no longer holds the UFC light heavyweight title. For now. On Sunday, the former champion, who announced last week that he vacated his belt due to injury, put out a series of tweets commenting further on his situation and vowing that he will not only be the No. 1 fighter at 205 pounds again, but the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev ‘needs to clear everyone out’ to earn P4P ranking
Islam Makhachev is the best fighter in the world, but he still hasn’t proven it yet. At least, that’s what his coach believes. Following his win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the lightweight title, Makhachev skyrocketed up the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, claiming the No. 2 spot. It was an enormous jump for a fighter with only a few ranked wins to his name, and zero title defenses, and that’s why his coach, Javier Mendez, believes his ranking is a little premature.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik remembers ‘larger than life’ Anthony Johnson: ‘It’s just an unquantifiable loss for the MMA community’
Like the rest of the MMA community, UFC commentator Jon Anik has fond memories of the late Anthony Johnson. On Sunday, Johnson passed away at the age of 38. Anik, having just called UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden the night before, was just as shocked by the news as the rest of the folks around the sport.
MMA Fighting
Brandon Moreno’s manager: Deiveson Figueiredo rivalry ‘the Ali-Frazier’ of UFC flyweight division
Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will meet for the fourth time in January to possibly put a bow on one of the sport’s all-time great rivalries. According to Moreno’s manager Jason House, it’s reminiscent to Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier’s epic feud in the boxing world.
