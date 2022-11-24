Vanessa Demopoulos has a warning for anyone interviewing her after a win: She’s coming for you, and you better be ready to catch her. With her recent wins, “Lil Monster” made a habit of leaping into the arms of whoever is conducting the in-cage post-fight interview. First, it was longtime commentator Joe Rogan, who had the honor of catching Demopoulos as she celebrated her first UFC win at UFC 270. Then, Michael Bisping had to take the relatively diminutive Demopoulos in his arms when she made it two straight with a win over Jinh Yu Frey this past June.

