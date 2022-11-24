ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Pete Nance scores career high to help UNC get past Portland

By Zack Pearson
 4 days ago

Pete Nance is making his presence known for the UNC basketball program and on Thursday, he had a career performance to help the Tar Heels get past Portland .

Nance finished with 28 points, a new career high, as the Tar Heels survived 89-81. Without Nance’s performance, North Carolina very well would have lost their first game of the year as he paced the Tar Heels along with a big performance from Caleb Love.

The former Northwestern standout was consistent all game long and was the go-to guy in UNC’s offense.  He shot 8-of-13 from the field including 5-of-8 from the three-point line, his best performance from behind the arc as a Tar Heel.

After a slow start, Nance has appeared to find his groove with the Tar Heels.

He’s scored in double figures in three-straight games, finishing with 11 and 18 in the previous two. If Nance can play like this for the Tar Heels, it will go a long way in accomplishing their goals this season.

