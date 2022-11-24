Read full article on original website
WNCT
Neymar working ’24 hours a day’ to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is working “24 hours a day” to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup, Brazil teammate Marquinhos said Sunday. Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven’t given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all.
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Cristiano Ronaldo texts Piers Morgan from the locker room straight after Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay to say he DID touch Bruno Fernandes' cross for opening goal, Alexi Lalas reveals
Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo immediately texted Piers Morgan from the locker room right after Portugal's 2-0 over Uruguay to claim that he did in fact touch Bruno Fernandes' cross to open the scoring. 'The breaking new is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that...
Mould and red tape: Ukrainians hosted in UK struggle to find own housing
Viktoriya arrived in the UK in March after fleeing war-torn east Ukraine with her two sons and their cat and dog. Kateryna, a music teacher and singer from Dnipro in east Ukraine, was offered a teaching job in London after having to leave her sponsor in Wales at the end of six months.
Lights go out on Hungary stadiums, theatres as energy crisis bites
Rocketing energy bills are forcing Hungary to shutter libraries, theatres, swimming pools and even its new football stadiums for winter. Local side Fehervar FC, which usually trains at the stadium during the winter, can use other pitches in the city.
Australia argues against 'endangered' Barrier Reef status
Australia's environment minister says her government will urge against the U.N. adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered sites, saying worries are a reflection of the previous government.
