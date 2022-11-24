ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNCT

Neymar working ’24 hours a day’ to return at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is working “24 hours a day” to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup, Brazil teammate Marquinhos said Sunday. Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven’t given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo texts Piers Morgan from the locker room straight after Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay to say he DID touch Bruno Fernandes' cross for opening goal, Alexi Lalas reveals

Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo immediately texted Piers Morgan from the locker room right after Portugal's 2-0 over Uruguay to claim that he did in fact touch Bruno Fernandes' cross to open the scoring. 'The breaking new is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that...
AFP

Mould and red tape: Ukrainians hosted in UK struggle to find own housing

Viktoriya arrived in the UK in March after fleeing war-torn east Ukraine with her two sons and their cat and dog. Kateryna, a music teacher and singer from Dnipro in east Ukraine, was offered a teaching job in London after having to leave her sponsor in Wales at the end of six months.
AFP

Lights go out on Hungary stadiums, theatres as energy crisis bites

Rocketing energy bills are forcing Hungary to shutter libraries, theatres, swimming pools and even its new football stadiums for winter. Local side Fehervar FC, which usually trains at the stadium during the winter, can use other pitches in the city.

