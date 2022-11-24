ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

The Top 5 U.S. Plug-In Electric Vehicle Makers Might Surprise You, A Little

I’ve written up several predictions of which automotive brands will round out the top 5 plug-in electric sales spots (behind 1st place Tesla). Now that we are near the end of another year, we can pretty well see how those predictions turned out, but what does next year have in store for the U.S. plug-in electric vehicle market? Will the same 5 brands retain their lead spots next year too, or will we start to see some shifts?
torquenews.com

Kia Wins The Most 2023 J.D. Power Residual Value Model Awards

Once again, Kia has managed to rake in the accolades from J.D. Power. Specifically, Kia has won 5 model awards for ALG Residual Value, which are <em>the automotive industry standard in recognizing vehicle models projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer’s suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership.</em>
torquenews.com

The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus

If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
torquenews.com

Tesla Model 3 Gets an Overhaul in 2023

It has been reported from multiple sources that the Tesla Model 3 is reported to be undergoing major changes for 2023 and by Q3, 2023, we should see those changes in action. We have some news that the Tesla Model 3 will undergo some major changes for 2023, most of which will be to reduce the cost of the car. This will likely lead to changes in the interior with lese expensive materials and changes on the outside as well.
torquenews.com

BMW’s Hindenburg Hybrid

Can a car be designed to run safely under two different liquid fuel types? Is BMW’s latest hydrogen-based Hybrid a bomb waiting to explode? Here’s the latest on a model made by BWM that can run on both hydrogen AND gasoline!. Would You Own and Drive This Car?
AFP

Mould and red tape: Ukrainians hosted in UK struggle to find own housing

Viktoriya arrived in the UK in March after fleeing war-torn east Ukraine with her two sons and their cat and dog. Kateryna, a music teacher and singer from Dnipro in east Ukraine, was offered a teaching job in London after having to leave her sponsor in Wales at the end of six months.
AFP

Biden monitoring China Covid unrest as US rallies pop up

US President Joe Biden is monitoring unrest in China by protesters demanding an end to Covid lockdowns and greater political freedoms, the White House said Monday, as rallies popped up in solidarity around the United States. Around the United States, notably on university campuses, rallies sprang up Monday in support of the protests in China.
WASHINGTON STATE
torquenews.com

High Mileage Motor Oil Put to the Test. Is Your Car’s Engine Ready for Winter?

Does high mileage motor oil really make a difference compared to regular motor oil? Is it safe for your car’s engine? Will your 75,000 mile-plus car benefit from switching to a high mileage motor oil this winter? That and more when high mileage motor oils are put to the test using Mobil 1 and SuperTech oil brands.
torquenews.com

2023 Subaru Reliability From Best To Worst - One Model Is Not Recommended By Consumer Reports

Which Subaru models are the most reliable? Check out the updated Consumers Reports' rankings and each model's new scores. There’s one model that CR does not recommend. Is the 2023 Subaru Forester, 2023 Outback, or 2023 Crosstrek the most reliable Subaru model? The latest study from Consumer Reports ranks each new 2023 Subaru model reliable score. See where Subaru ranks with other automakers.
torquenews.com

EV Myth Busted - Media Widely Covers Ford's Latest ICE Car Fire Recall

EV owners often feel as if EVs are picked on for the fires their cars suffer. Here’s more proof that the mainstream, local, and automotive media do, in fact, cover ICE vehicle fires. Among the multitude of modern myths that are bandied about in social media are many involving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy