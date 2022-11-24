Read full article on original website
The Top 5 U.S. Plug-In Electric Vehicle Makers Might Surprise You, A Little
I’ve written up several predictions of which automotive brands will round out the top 5 plug-in electric sales spots (behind 1st place Tesla). Now that we are near the end of another year, we can pretty well see how those predictions turned out, but what does next year have in store for the U.S. plug-in electric vehicle market? Will the same 5 brands retain their lead spots next year too, or will we start to see some shifts?
Tesla FSD: Latest Update Able To Detect Cheating Devices Trying To Fool Autopilot
The beta version of the FSD autopilot (Full Self Driving) has led many - reckless - users to try to deceive the system so as not to meet the security requirements in order to continue driving safely. Tesla has now started to take action to prevent it. Tesla's famous Autopilot...
Kia Wins The Most 2023 J.D. Power Residual Value Model Awards
Once again, Kia has managed to rake in the accolades from J.D. Power. Specifically, Kia has won 5 model awards for ALG Residual Value, which are <em>the automotive industry standard in recognizing vehicle models projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer’s suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership.</em>
Tesla’s Head Of IR Says He “Didn’t Believe It's Possible To Make a 500-mile Truck” Days Ahead Of Deliveries
5 years after the unveiling, Tesla is set to begin delivering the company's all-electric class 8 truck on December first. However, only days out until the start of deliveries, Tesla's head of Investor Relations, Martin Veicha says he "didn't believe it's possible to make a 500 mile, fully loaded Class 8 truck."
The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus
If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
The 12 Best Small SUVs For Your Lifestyle - Subaru Forester Isn't A Good Fit For Everyone
How does the 2023 Subaru Forester stack up with the best small SUVs in affordability, and does it fit your lifestyle? Check out the twelve top new models and why Forester may not fit you the best. Here are the twelve best compact and subcompact SUVs with the highest quality...
Tesla Model 3 Gets an Overhaul in 2023
It has been reported from multiple sources that the Tesla Model 3 is reported to be undergoing major changes for 2023 and by Q3, 2023, we should see those changes in action. We have some news that the Tesla Model 3 will undergo some major changes for 2023, most of which will be to reduce the cost of the car. This will likely lead to changes in the interior with lese expensive materials and changes on the outside as well.
BMW’s Hindenburg Hybrid
Can a car be designed to run safely under two different liquid fuel types? Is BMW’s latest hydrogen-based Hybrid a bomb waiting to explode? Here’s the latest on a model made by BWM that can run on both hydrogen AND gasoline!. Would You Own and Drive This Car?
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Mould and red tape: Ukrainians hosted in UK struggle to find own housing
Viktoriya arrived in the UK in March after fleeing war-torn east Ukraine with her two sons and their cat and dog. Kateryna, a music teacher and singer from Dnipro in east Ukraine, was offered a teaching job in London after having to leave her sponsor in Wales at the end of six months.
Biden monitoring China Covid unrest as US rallies pop up
US President Joe Biden is monitoring unrest in China by protesters demanding an end to Covid lockdowns and greater political freedoms, the White House said Monday, as rallies popped up in solidarity around the United States. Around the United States, notably on university campuses, rallies sprang up Monday in support of the protests in China.
High Mileage Motor Oil Put to the Test. Is Your Car’s Engine Ready for Winter?
Does high mileage motor oil really make a difference compared to regular motor oil? Is it safe for your car’s engine? Will your 75,000 mile-plus car benefit from switching to a high mileage motor oil this winter? That and more when high mileage motor oils are put to the test using Mobil 1 and SuperTech oil brands.
Tesla shows off the Design Of A Hyperloop Pod That Can Travel 700 mph It Has Been Working On
At Tesla's showing at the Peterson Automotive Museum, among other items, the EV maker has also brought a scaled-down version of a Hyperloop pod that the company has been working on. A Hyperloop is a new form of transportation Elon Musk has invented and is expected to travel at speeds as high as 700 mph.
2023 Subaru Reliability From Best To Worst - One Model Is Not Recommended By Consumer Reports
Which Subaru models are the most reliable? Check out the updated Consumers Reports' rankings and each model's new scores. There’s one model that CR does not recommend. Is the 2023 Subaru Forester, 2023 Outback, or 2023 Crosstrek the most reliable Subaru model? The latest study from Consumer Reports ranks each new 2023 Subaru model reliable score. See where Subaru ranks with other automakers.
EV Myth Busted - Media Widely Covers Ford's Latest ICE Car Fire Recall
EV owners often feel as if EVs are picked on for the fires their cars suffer. Here’s more proof that the mainstream, local, and automotive media do, in fact, cover ICE vehicle fires. Among the multitude of modern myths that are bandied about in social media are many involving...
