pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 28
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Safety Judson Tallandier II Enters Transfer Portal
A second Pitt transfer on Friday and another one that doesn’t come as much as a surprise. Senior safety Judson Tallandier has made the decision to enter the transfer portal and use his last season of athletic eligibility at another school. The native of DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland took part in Senior Day activities but had the option to return for another season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Reaches Out to 2023 7-Footer Braden Pierce
After signing a three-guard 2023 class in the early signing period, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is now showing interest in a big from the class of 2023 in Braden Pierce. Pierce is a 7-foot, 230-pound forward from Woodstock, Georgia who plays for IMG Academy’s Post Graduate team, the same team that produced current Panthers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham a season ago.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke Starting at Quarterback Against Pitt
It hasn’t been the season that Tyler Van Dyke or Miami wanted this season, but both will now have the chance to close the regular season with a win and earn bowl eligibility. Van Dyke will start against Pitt tonight, returning to the lineup after missing the last two...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon 5-Star RB Quinton Martin on Winning WPIAL Title and Recruiting Process
PITTSBURGH — Five-star running back Quinton Martin’s three touchdowns lifted Belle Vernon to a 24-7 win over Avonworth on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-3A championship game at Acrisure Stadium. It’s the Leopards first WPIAL title since 1995. Martin was simply not going to let Belle Vernon...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Sweeps Boston College for Share of the ACC Title
PITTSBURGH — No. 7 Pitt swept Boston College Saturday afternoon at Fitzgerald Field House in their regular season finale to win a share of the ACC Title, the first since 2019. The Panthers’ (27-3 overall, 17-1 ACC) share of the 2022 ACC Title is the fourth in six seasons...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Hangs On For Road Victory at Marshall
The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team had its first game outside of Pittsburgh this season and won Sunday afternoon at Marshall by a 77-72 score. Duquesne (5-1) is off to its best start since the 2015-16 season and led by as many as 21 points in this contest. Duquesne basketball...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Steel Valley Wins WPIAL Championship on Back of Identity of Defense and Running
Pittsburgh, PA– One of the most important facets of building a winning football program is establishing an identity and buying into it. When head coach Ray Braszo took over Steel Valley as the head coach in 2019, he did just that. While it did not bare out to be a success in his first two seasons, you saw the growth last year as Steel Valley went to the WPIAL semifinals.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Westinghouse Routs Farrell 34-6 to Reach State Semifinals
PITTSBURGH — The Westinghouse Bulldogs advanced to the state semifinals with a 34-6 win over the Farrell Steelers in the PIAA Class-2A quarterfinal at Cupples Stadium on the South Side on Saturday. Farrell’s offense couldn’t overcome the suspension of star athlete Kylon Wilson, managing just one touchdown against Westinghouse’s...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
IUP, Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon Continue Postseason Quests
Following a first-round bye, No. 1 seed Indiana (Pa). will make its 20th playoff appearance when the Crimson Hawks host Ashland at Miller Stadium. IUP earned a first-round bye in the NCAA Division II playoffs after posting a 9-1 overall record and securing the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) title after defeating Shepherd 24-21 two weeks ago.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Union on Winning First WPIAL Title Since 1959
PITTSBURGH — The odds were not good for No. 10 seed Union to pull off an upset against No. 1 Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class-1A championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, but I don’t think anyone envisioned a 26-0 shutout against the defending WPIAL champions. The Scotties never doubted that they were capable of taking down Bishop Canevin, however.
