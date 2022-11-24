Read full article on original website
All I-71 northbound lanes closed between Zorn Ave and I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving a semi-truck between Zorn Avenue and Interstate 64 has caused all northbound lanes to close on Interstate 71 in Jefferson County. MetroSafe confirmed there were multiple injuries reported and crews are at the scene of the crash. Monday morning commuters should take a...
2 people on the run after police chase, crash and drug bust in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Phyllis Wicker was driving to the grocery store on Saturday night when she got roped into a crazy situation. She was getting ready to turn right on Lewis and Clark Parkway when a car came out of nowhere and slammed into her Ford and another vehicle on Greentree Boulevard.
Coroner: 47-year-old man identified as victim in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed in a shooting on Thanksgiving Day in the Russell neighborhood has been identified. Jefferson County coroners identified the man as 47-year-old William Miller, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day they responded to reports of a shooting...
Investigators look at possible arson after pavilion fire at Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the holiday weekend, Louisville firefighters responded to Iroquois Park for an unexpected fire at one of the park's pavilions. The shelter, near Summit Field, was recently renovated for guests to use for picnics; now it's closed to the public with yellow tape surrounding it and a heavily damaged roof.
Clarksville police searching for suspect accused of leading officers on weekend chase
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a suspect accused of leading Clarksville police on a chase Saturday evening. Clarksville Police said around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Byron Drive on reports of a man who had hit a woman at the location and threatened to stab her.
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
Coroner identifies 61-year-old killed in Thanksgiving crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash on Dixie Highway has been identified by the coroner. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of a two-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. They...
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived...
Part of E. Liberty Street near downtown Louisville closed for emergency sewer line repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of East Liberty Street near downtown Louisville was shut down Sunday while MSD crews make emergency repairs to a sewer line. Only local traffic is being allowed on East Liberty between Campbell and Wenzel Streets. That's where crews are repairing the sewer line under the pavement, according to a news release.
Louisville man arrested on burglary charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested over the weekend on burglary charges. On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest...
Louisville Man Arrested For October Shooting
Louisville Metro Police Officers arrested a man Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross, 45 of Louisville, was lodged in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a...
Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident (Scott County)
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg,...
Woman stabbed in fight with acquaintance in City View Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An altercation outside a West Louisville apartment complex Saturday afternoon ended with a woman going to the hospital. Officers responded to the 11oo block of Place Blanc, that's in City View Park, not too far from Central High School around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...
