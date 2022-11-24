ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave 3

All I-71 northbound lanes closed between Zorn Ave and I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving a semi-truck between Zorn Avenue and Interstate 64 has caused all northbound lanes to close on Interstate 71 in Jefferson County. MetroSafe confirmed there were multiple injuries reported and crews are at the scene of the crash. Monday morning commuters should take a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Investigators look at possible arson after pavilion fire at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the holiday weekend, Louisville firefighters responded to Iroquois Park for an unexpected fire at one of the park's pavilions. The shelter, near Summit Field, was recently renovated for guests to use for picnics; now it's closed to the public with yellow tape surrounding it and a heavily damaged roof.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man arrested on burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested over the weekend on burglary charges. On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested For October Shooting

Louisville Metro Police Officers arrested a man Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross, 45 of Louisville, was lodged in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident (Scott County)

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg,...
SCOTTSBURG, IN

