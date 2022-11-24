Read full article on original website
(AUDIO): Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”
Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy says the Columbia city council’s 4-3 vote against the FUSUS camera system came with a call for change in the city’s approach to violent crime. Mr. Murphy joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” They discussed FUSUS in-detail, as well as the council. Murphy says First Ward Councilwoman Pat Fowler is now the de facto leader of the council. They also discussed Columbia’s utility woes and trash collection, specifically the requirement for using city logo bags and the possibility of roll carts next year:
Weekend drowning kills two men at the Lake of the Ozarks
Two men from the country of India are dead, after drowning Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the lake’s main channel in Miller County. Missouri state troopers say the first swimmer began to struggle in the water, went under...
J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide
First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock.
Missouri congresswoman questioning management of wildlife refuge near Wooldridge fire scene
The congresswoman who represents fire-damaged Wooldridge in Cooper County has questions for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about how they’ve managed the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The October blaze destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres. That includes some land in...
