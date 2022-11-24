Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy says the Columbia city council’s 4-3 vote against the FUSUS camera system came with a call for change in the city’s approach to violent crime. Mr. Murphy joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” They discussed FUSUS in-detail, as well as the council. Murphy says First Ward Councilwoman Pat Fowler is now the de facto leader of the council. They also discussed Columbia’s utility woes and trash collection, specifically the requirement for using city logo bags and the possibility of roll carts next year:

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO