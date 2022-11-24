ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Hays Post

Brothers charged in Kansas City double murder

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City brothers face First Degree Murder and other charges related to a double homicide near 28th and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 19 each face two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas inmate serving time for selling heroin died

LANSING– Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident George E. Dobbs died Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was found unresponsive while under observation inside the infirmary. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Dobbs was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is...
LANSING, KS
Hays Post

Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas felon caught with drugs, firearm

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's Deputy stopped a Dodge Neon for alleged traffic infractions near 190th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputies arrested the driver Jesse Scott...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
EDMOND, OK
Hays, KS
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

