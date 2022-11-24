Last week was a week of reminiscing. First of all, all five of us siblings were able to get together for a few days, which rarely happens anymore since we are now located in Kansas, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee. Secondly, my brother is selling his beautiful home and absolute whitetail-deer haven buried deep in the southern Ohio woods, and I got to spend a little time with him there. Thirdly, while we were there, my niece’s daughter harvested her first deer and my nephew’s daughter trapped her first raccoon.

