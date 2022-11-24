Multi-car crash on Carquinez bridge hospitalizes two, blocks holiday traffic

SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — A Tesla with two occupants struggled with a curve on a windy road south of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, and one man died in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday around 3:43 p.m., a 2023 Tesla 3 was heading south on San Felipe Road, just […]
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
SANTA ROSA -- A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman.A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m.KCBS Radio reported the pedestrian died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.Traffic in the area was slowed following the collision.
On the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022, the California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert for a motorcycle crash fatality in Hayward. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 880 at Winton Avenue around 7:00 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 in Hayward. Officials reported...
SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SAN JOSE -- The driver of a speeding Tesla was killed in a crash in the East San Jose foothills over the weekend and authorities said driver impairment likely contributed to the crash.A California Highway Patrol collision report said the crash happened Saturday afternoon on San Felipe Road just north of Metcalf Road at about 3:43 p.m. The 22-year-old driver of a 2023 Tesla 3 failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a tree, with the vehicle overturning several times and hitting another tree, according to the report.The driver, a San Jose man, was ejected from the Tesla and sustained fatal injuries. The passenger, a 24-year-old San Jose man, was wearing a seat belt and was able to extricate himself from the wreck; he was taken to Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.The report stated that "alcohol/drug impairment is believed to be a factor in this crash." The CHP asked for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact the San Jose CHP Area office at (408) 961-0900.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau was investigating a fatal Caltrain accident that left one person dead.The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. between the Santa Clara and Lawrence Caltrain stations.The #117 train was traveling northbound and "struck an individual tresspassing on the track," according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew. Emergency crews responded but there are no details about the victim. None of the 19 passengers were injured, according to Bartholomew.The tracks were reopened at 1:21 p.m. It is still no information as to why the victim was on the tracks. This is Caltrain's 11th fatality for 2022
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
SAN FRANCISCO—A multi-car collision transpired on the Bay Bridge on Thursday, November 24, injuring over a dozen adults and children. The crash occurred at around 12:41 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate 80 at Treasure Island which involved a total of seven cars. The San Francisco Fire Department aided sixteen people, some of which needed to be rescued. A total of eight adults and eight children were injured during this incident.
SAN FRANCISCO – Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buy-back program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday.The buy-back program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid of them. Vehicles made before 1999 often lack modern carbon emission controls and have higher air pollution rates than newer vehicles, according to the air district.To qualify for the program, vehicles must be the 1998 model year or older, registered in the Bay Area for the last 24 months and currently drivable. Vehicles must also be smog certified. "Transportation remains the largest source of air pollution in the Bay Area and scrapping older vehicles helps limit harmful tailpipe emissions in the air we breathe," said Sharon Landers, the air district's interim executive officer. The air district has retired more than 90,000 vehicles via its buy-back program since 1996, removing an estimated 75 pounds of air pollution per vehicle per year. Information about the buy-back program can be found at https://www.baaqmd.gov/?sc_itemid=8CCDF124-2987-4933-86DB-53EA991D438F.
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate fires sparked in Concord on Saturday, and sent fire crews across the city to get them under control, according to the Concord Police Department. The first incident was an RV that caught fire as it was being towed in the area of Concord Avenue and SR-242. Contra Costa County […]
SANTA CLARA –The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning.The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision.Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene.The Santa Clara Police Department sent out a Traffic Advisory related to the incident Saturday morning at 6:15 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART officials reported the Powell Street station was now reopened following a major medical emergency that shut it down for about an hour Saturday morning. The transit agency issued the alert at around 7:20 a.m. on the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.Trains are currently not stopping at the Powell Street station. Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street stations. There is currently no direct Red Line (Richmond to Millbrae) or Green Line (Berryessa to Daly City) service.At around 8:20 a.m., BART officials said the incident was resolved and the station had reopened. Officials confirmed that a person was successfully rescued from the trackway, but did not provide any additional details. Riders were advised to expect some residual delays.
SOLANO COUNTY - One person has died in Solano County between Vacaville and Dixon after the vehicle they were in flipped over into a ditch.At around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities received the report of a vehicle that had left the road and flipped over into a ditch in a rural area near Clark and Hawkins roads, the CHP says. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead. Clark Road to Pitt School Road was closed in both directions due to law enforcement activity. Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.No further information has been released.
