Broward County, FL

Broward man charged with wife's murder held without bond

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI - The Broward man charged in the murder of his estranged wife has been ordered held without bond.

Deputies are asking for your help to bring this woman back home. Mimose Dulcio, 39, has been missing for days. CBS4

Jose Pacheco, 36, faces charges after his wife Mimose Dulcio 's body was found nearly a week ago in a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade.

Loved ones tell CBS4 Dulcio and Pacheco were in the process of getting a divorce and that she attempted to file an emergency restraining order before she was killed.

Pacheco has been charged with second-degree murder.

CBS Miami

Rita the bald eagle recovering at Zoo Miami after suffering 'horrible injury'

MIAMI – It's an uncertain future for Miami's famed eagle Rita. She went missing for a couple days from Zoo Miami. Rita is back at the zoo now, but she is badly hurt. Zoo Miami's animal health team and chief veterinarians worked on Rita Monday. Right now, she's still in critical condition but somewhat stabilized. Zoo staff tells CBS4 she has a chance at surviving but it's going to be an uphill battle. "The wound was very badly opened up. It already had maggots in it. It was in very, very bad condition so she was a bit dehydrated also,"...
MIAMI, FL
